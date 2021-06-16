 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Heritage to host Alzheimer's Association fundraiser
0 comments

Heritage to host Alzheimer's Association fundraiser

{{featured_button_text}}

The Heritage at Fox Run will host an event supporting the Alzheimer's Association on Friday.

A drive-thru breakfast of cinnamon rolls will be served from 7 to 9 a.m., with a suggested donation of $3, according to Heritage. Music by Wayne Miller and refreshments will be offered from 2 to 3 p.m., with a suggested donation of $5.

Silent auctions, raffles and tours will be offered throughout the day, according to Heritage. The facility has independent living, assisted living and memory support.

The Heritage is located at 4802 Council Point Road in Council Bluffs.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Outgoing UN aid chief on pandemic and conflict

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert