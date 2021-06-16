Heritage to host Alzheimer's Association fundraiser

The Heritage at Fox Run will host an event supporting the Alzheimer's Association on Friday.

A drive-thru breakfast of cinnamon rolls will be served from 7 to 9 a.m., with a suggested donation of $3, according to Heritage. Music by Wayne Miller and refreshments will be offered from 2 to 3 p.m., with a suggested donation of $5.

Silent auctions, raffles and tours will be offered throughout the day, according to Heritage. The facility has independent living, assisted living and memory support.

The Heritage is located at 4802 Council Point Road in Council Bluffs.

