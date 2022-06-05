Hettrick recognized as Principal of the Year for Council Bluffs Schools

Brittany Hettrick, who has been an educator in Council Bluffs Community School District for 10 years and a principal for seven, has been named Principal of the Year.

Hettrick, who just finished her first year as principal of Longfellow Elementary School, was commended in her nomination for teacher development.

“I have had the opportunity to be a mentor and had lots of training on how to support new teachers and the science about what they need in the first few years of teaching,” she said.

Hettrick has shown leadership in how she has created a positive school climate, her nominator said.

“I first and foremost believe I am a servant-leader, and I want to do everything I can to support teachers and staff in my building,” she said. “I also firmly believe I am to lead by example… in putting students first.”

Hettrick showed her commitment to that last fall when there was a shortage of substitute teachers.

“I would be the first to volunteer to cover a classroom and not put more on our teachers,” she said.

Hettrick sees her role as taking care of her staff.

“I really value relationships and getting to know all my staff on a personal level,” she said. “My students are at the center of our work, but my job is to make sure teachers are supported and happy so they can be there for students and have the resources they need.”

Hettrick sets high expectations because she truly believes in the potential of the students.

“I believe our students at Longfellow or in Council Bluffs can do anything and are capable of anything,” she said. “Kids are all the same, it’s how we support them and foster their growth.”

Helping students set goals and supporting teachers so they know they are valued are two of the keys to promoting achievement, Hettrick said. Students just need different kinds of support and learn at different rates.

Hettrick grew up in Pasadena, California and decided in sixth grade that she wanted to be a teacher.

“My sixth-grade language arts teacher was phenomenal and connected with her students,” she said. “She made us feel supported and special, and we learned along the way.”

Hettrick came to Iowa to earn a bachelor’s degree in elementary education at Graceland University in Lamoni.

“I really fell in love with Iowa and the educational system here and permanently relocated here after undergrad.”

Hettrick started her career in education by teaching in Kansas City, Missouri for five years. While in Kansas City, she earned a master’s degree in school administration from University of Central Missouri, which paved the way for her work as a principal.

“I had a passion for supporting teachers and making an impact across a whole building,” she said.

Next, Hettrick came to Council Bluffs and taught sixth-grade language arts at Wilson Middle School for three years. She first served as a principal at Hoover Elementary School, where she stayed for six years before becoming principal at Longfellow last fall.

Hettrick said she is grateful for the support of the district administration.

“I would not be able to be as successful without the superintendent, board and administration,” she said. “Council Bluffs has the most collaborative, supportive administration I have ever seen.”

Hettrick married Matt Jensen, a Council Bluffs native and Abraham Lincoln High School alumnus. His mother taught at Edison Elementary School for 30 years.

“They just had a love and passion for the community and brought me here,” she said.

Hettrick and Jensen have two daughters, ages 6 and 3.

In what little spare time she has, Hettrick likes playing with her kids and getting them into activities, she said. She likes showing them science experiments, helping them “discover the world out there” and doing jigsaw puzzles to wind down and relax.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.