Operators of a small farm near Council Bluffs are drawing on lessons of the past.

Hidden Hollow Farm owners Heath and Katie Hoppes, who started the enterprise in 2015, practice what they call regenerative agriculture on 80 acres of land north of the city.

“The methods we use are very similar to what they used before chemical agriculture,” Heath said.

The couple, with the help of sons Will and Ben, raises pasture-fed hogs, cattle, turkeys and chickens and grows certified organic corn, oats, barley, soybeans and alfalfa.

The hogs that roam through the pasture and woods produce better-tasting pork than those kept in confinement, Heath said. They are also given certified organic feed made at Hidden Hollow Farm.

The Hoppes feed heritage breeds such as Hampshire, Duroc and Idaho Pasture Pigs, Heath said.

“I have raised all different kinds of heritage pigs,” he said.

While hogs at Hidden Hollow are vaccinated against common swine illnesses, they are never given steroids, hormones or antibiotics, the farm’s website states.

“Our goal is to produce the most delicious, high-quality pork possible,” according to the website.

The Hoppes raise Aberdeen (formerly known as Lowline Angus) cattle.

“The Aberdeen breed is a smaller framed animal that performs well on grass, while their smaller size has less impact on our fragile hills,” the website said. “Aberdeen beef has excellent flavor and tenderness.”

The cattle are part of the farm’s rotational grazing system most of the year and are moved to a deep bedded lot for winter. In addition to grass and hay, they are fed spent grain from Full Fledged Brewing Co. and given free-choice mineral and kelp. Like the hogs, they are not given hormones or antibiotics.

The couple raises Cornish Cross chickens in mobile chicken tractors.

“Our birds spend their first three weeks indoors in a brooder, where they are protected from weather and predators,” the website said. “At three weeks old, they have enough feathers to be moved outside into our mobile pens.”

The chickens are moved to fresh grass daily and surrounded by electric netting to protect them from predators. They are also fed on a mix of mostly home-grown certified organic grains and never given hormones or antibiotics.

“Our family loves the taste and tenderness of pastured birds,” the couple said on their website. “There is simply no comparison to factory-farmed chicken.”

The birds are processed after six weeks at 3 or 4 pounds by Duncan’s Poultry in Missouri Valley.

The turkeys are also raised in the mobile tractors and eat certified organic feed in addition to the grass and bugs they forage. The turkeys average 13 to 15 pounds and never receive antibiotics or hormones.

The Hoppes practice long-term crop rotation and do not use herbicides, pesticides or commercial fertilizer, which reduces input costs, Heath said.

“Our goal is to be as self-sufficient as we can, and that means limiting off-farm inputs,” he said.

Cover crops are used to add nutrients to the soil, control moisture and reduce erosion, and the only fertilizer used is animal waste, Heath said. The farm’s diverse crops were selected for what they produce but also how they enrich the soil.

“Our hay crop is critical to our crop rotation plan,” he said. “It also puts organic nitrogen back into the soil. This farm was previously conventionally farmed. I think the key is diversity in the crops. Regenerative agriculture starts with the soil as the foundation.”

As small business owners, the Hoppes try to support other locally owned businesses, Heath said.

“I do everything I can to secure all the products and services I need by buying what I need locally,” he said.

They have their meat processed at lockers in Missouri Valley and Blair, Nebraska.

You may wonder why Heath and Katie Hoppes are involved in farming. Neither one has a background in agriculture, and both have off-farm jobs.

Heath served on active duty as a U.S. Navy pilot for 11 years and in the Naval Reserve as a flight instructor for five years before joining the Nebraska National Guard. He became a commercial pilot with Delta Airlines in 2015 and retired from the National Guard last fall.

Katie attended University of Nebraska Medical Center Medical School and completed a residency at UNMC. She is now a physician at Nebraska Methodist Hospital.

Yet, something was pulling them toward organic farming.

“Basically, I wanted to grow our food and know where our food was coming from, and we wanted to live in the country,” Heath said. “And I like gardening.”

Heath never took ag classes, except through the School of Hard Knocks, he said.

“I read a lot of books, watched a lot of YouTube,” he said. “I’ve been a member of Practical Farmers of Iowa for years, and that’s been very helpful.”

Hidden Hollow sells meat directly to consumers and does not sell to grocery stores, Heath said. He sells products at the farmers market weekly in Council Bluffs.

“The whole point of what I’m doing is to connect with my customers so they know where their food is coming from,” he said.

For more information, visit the website at hiddenhollowfarmiowa.com.