Historical Society of Pott. County chosen for state training program

The Historical Society of Pottawattamie County will participate in a two-year leadership development program offered by the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs.

The society was one of 11 organizations statewide — and the only one from southwest Iowa — selected for the first-ever Iowa Culture Leadership Cohort program out of 35 that applied.

The Historical Society of Pottawattamie County has been around for 115 years and is now reaching more people than ever, Treasurer Dick Warner said.

“But with growth comes challenges and (the) need to sharpen skills in organizational abilities, fundraising, staff development, volunteer recruitment and exhibit design that includes interpreting why things happened as they did, etc.,” he said. “We were here yesterday, we’ll likely be here tomorrow — but we would like to go beyond that and take local history from a peripheral niche to becoming an integral part of the community.”

The program is designed to help participants build leadership skills and increase organizational capacity in areas including operations, sustainability and programming, according to a press release from the Department of Cultural Affairs. It will be administered jointly by the Iowa Arts Council and State Historical Society of Iowa, both divisions of the department, and provide training, networking and technical assistance.

“We’re pleased to establish the Iowa Culture Leadership Cohort as a skill-building program to help cultivate Iowa’s next generation of arts and cultural leaders,” Director Chris Kramer said in the press release. “Our goal is to offer training and resources so organizational leaders can successfully run the museums, arts centers and other cultural institutions that drive tourism and experiential learning in their communities across the state.”

During July and this month, participating organizations are being surveyed to see what their greatest needs are, Warner said. Responses will be used to help shape the agendas for three all-day, in-person workshops — one on operations in September, one on sustainability in November and one on collections management and exhibits and arts programming in January.

Each organization is required to send a board member and a paid staff member to the in-person workshops, he said. There will be follow-up calls after each workshop so a department staff person can answer any questions an organization might have. For the rest of the program, instruction and support will come through a mentor assigned to each organization.

Warner and Kat Slaughter, who directs the Squirrel Cage Jail and RailsWest Railroad Museum for the society, will attend the in-person workshops, he said. He hopes follow-up discussions can take the form of conference calls or videoconference meetings so other board members can be involved.

Participating organizations will be expected to submit an action plan before the end of the first year that identifies their most urgent need where additional onsite training and technical assistance would be most effective.

In the second year, organizations may receive resources to support the additional training and assistance identified in their action plan. Support will be provided to each organization to help them reach their goals. The program will end on June 30, 2024.