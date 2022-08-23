Historical Society of Pott. County honored for podcast, video series

The Historical Society of Pottawattamie County has been honored with a Loren Horton Community History Award for its podcast and video series on local history.

Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg presented the Excellence in History Awards during a ceremony June 23 at the National Czech and Slovak Museum and Library in Cedar Rapids.

“The history of Iowa overflows with rich and colorful stories about the people and places that made our state what it is today,” Gregg said. “We thank our award winners because the stories they saved and shared help us understand who we are as we navigate the future.”

State Historical Society of Iowa Administrator Susan Kloewer said they were proud to honor this year’s award winners.

“The number of nominations this year is a strong indication that Iowa history continues to offer fascinating topics, not only for Iowans, but also for others across the country to learn about our state,” Kloewer said.

The Historical Society of Pottawattamie County received a Certificate of Recognition for research or publication for its podcast series “Accidentally Historic” and video series “Council Bluffs Revealed.”

“We are pretty proud of it,” said Mariel Wagner, president of the historical society’s board of directors.

“What’s flattering about this is that we didn’t seek out the award,” Treasurer Dick Warner said. “A staffer from the State Historical Society of Iowa approached us saying she had run across the podcast and video channel online and thought it would be a great contender for this award.”

Ironically, Warner sort of developed the podcast series by accident.

“When I retired, I was looking for some useful project that would help the society, so I asked Kat (Slaughter, the society’s director of museums) if there was some subject I should write a book on,” he said. “She countered with the suggestion of a podcast. I’d heard the term but didn’t really know for sure what they were – and certainly had never listened to one.”

Since that conversation, technology has changed how the organization reaches the public, Warner said.

“We started these more or less on a whim, yet after just a couple of years their audience far surpasses our museum visits and program attendance combined,” he said. “Local history has always been a niche on the periphery of the community, but these newer technologies really open up new avenues to take it more mainstream.”

The society released its first podcast on Sept. 24, 2019, and it has now produced 19 installments. Each episode features information on a particular topic from the community’s history, often delivered by a guest speaker.

The recordings vary in length from 2 minutes, 53 seconds for the introductory episode to 29 minutes, 25 seconds for one about Council Bluffs’ first high school, with most lasting 15 to 20 minutes.

Others highlights include episodes on the Squirrel Cage Jail, Woodward’s Candy ambassadors Jean and Inez Bregant and artist George Simons.

Warner, who worked in radio pretty regularly for 20 years and occasionally guest-hosted his brother, Robert’s, “House Calls” program for several decades – most recently on KMA — hosts some of the podcasts and records and edits all of them. He had some microphones from his radio days and purchased a mixer and digital recorder to bring his methods up to date.

Trudy Beno helps identify good topics for productions, co-hosts some programs and helps put guest speakers at ease, Warner said.

“Trudy’s been a big asset,” he said. “She’s good at drawing people out.”

Another podcast in the series is “Women of the Rails,” which focuses on women who made railroads successful. The idea came from author Chris Enss, who wrote “Iron Women” about women who helped build the railroad. He is a New York Times bestselling author and has written more than 50 books about women of the West.

“Women have played a huge part in the story of trains, from inventing ways to make them safer to robbing them and just about everything in between,” the description of the episode states.

Enns and Patricia LaBounty, curator of the Union Pacific Railroad Museum in Council Bluffs, are featured guests in the episode.

There are also podcasts on the Black Angel, the flood of 1958 and real life policing as told by retired Council Bluffs Police Officer Pat Toscano.

The videos didn’t debut until last year, after the society had posted several items of interest on Facebook, Warner said. Producing a video is, of course, more complicated – and time consuming – than doing a podcast.

“I would say the videos probably take 15 times longer than a podcast,” he said.

Warner now edits the videos, too. He recommends viewers check out the following video on President Abraham Lincoln’s ties to the city.

“Anyone from Council Bluffs knows at least a little of the Lincoln-Dodge story,” he said. “Most have it wrong — I certainly did! Brenda Mainwaring explained the whole thing perfectly — and in just about six minutes — in the video ‘Council Bluffs: Where the East Ended,’ including why we were designated milepost zero of the Union Pacific, yet the headquarters, shops and first tracks were across the river.”

Warner said the video should be required viewing for every Council Bluffs school child.

Find all the episodes and information on the podcasts at bit.ly/3wU1JLl and videos on the YouTube channel at bit.ly/34tvlTA — or access both series at the Historical Society’s website, thehistoricalsociety.org.