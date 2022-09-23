Historical Society of Pottawattamie County to present Bloomer program

Though they were known for their work in different areas, Amelia and Dexter Bloomer supported each other’s causes.

The Bloomers will be the focus in a free program, Council Bluffs’ First Power Couple, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Council Bluffs Public Library, 400 Willow Ave.

The Bloomers met and married in New York, headed west to Ohio, then pushed on to the frontier town of Council Bluffs, according to a press release from the Historical Society. Dexter may not have been completely enamored with the town, noting that virtually every available building had been converted into a saloon, but nonetheless Council Bluffs became their home.

Dexter set up a law practice and took an active role in the education system, becoming the city’s first school board president while Amelia was busily engaged in writing newspaper articles, primarily on the subject of women’s rights. Amelia helped found the Iowa Woman Suffrage Association, serving as its president in 1871. She was inducted into the Iowa Women’s Hall of Fame in 1975.

The pair worked tirelessly for the things they believed in and supported each other’s goals: she supported his efforts to start the school district, and he supported her ideas of co-educational schools and equal pay for women teachers.

A historical marker was dedicated in May in honor of Amelia Bloomer on the grounds of Bloomer School. The marker is part of the National Women’s Suffrage Marker program. The school was renamed Amelia and Dexter Bloomer School on Jan. 25.

The program is sponsored by the Historical Society of Pottawattamie County, with support provided by the Iowa Arts Council, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs; and the National Endowment for the Humanities: Exploring the Human Endeavor.