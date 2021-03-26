 Skip to main content
2021 Railroad Days cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic
20180715_new_railroaddays_11

Guests check out various train cars at the RailsWest Railroad Museum during Railroad Days on July 14, 2018.

 Staff file photo/Joe Shearer

For the second year, the annual Railroad Days event has been cancelled due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

A joint press release from Lauritzen Gardens, The Durham Museum, Union Pacific Railroad Museum, RailsWest Railroad Museum and the Historic General Dodge House stated the organizations made the “difficult decision to cancel the event for the safety of the community.” The event, which sees thousands of visitors from across the region, is typically held the second week of July and is designed to bring the community together to “celebrate our region’s rich railroad heritage.”

“Many factors went into our decision to cancel the event,” Christi Janssen, executive director of The Durham Museum in Omaha, said in the release. “Rather than limiting capacity and reducing event offerings, we felt waiting one more year was a responsible decision. We want to do our part in keeping our community safe so that we can welcome everyone back to Railroad Days in 2022.”

The next Railroad Days will be held on July 9-10, 2022.

Additional information about Railroad Days can be found at omaharailroaddays.com.

