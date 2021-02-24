Celebrate Iowa History Month beginning March 1; State Historical Society of Iowa invites Iowans to engage with history

Here are some other ways Iowans and others can join the month-long celebration:

• Noon, March 2: Tune in online to preview the “Iowa’s People & Places” exhibition that opens March 5 at the State Historical Museum of Iowa. State Curator Leo Landis leads the presentation, which is part of the “Iowa History 101” series.”

• Noon, each Tuesday and Thursday: Watch more “Iowa History 101” programs online to learn about notable names from the past, including Inkpaduta, Emir Abd El-Kader and many others. Registration is free but required.

• Opening March 5: Visit a new exhibition called “Iowa’s People & Places” at the State Historical Museum of Iowa and explore more than 13,000 years of history with artifacts from across the state.

• 7 p.m. March 11: Participate in the inaugural discussion of the online Iowa History Book Club, featuring legendary historian Dorothy Schwieder’s “Iowa: The Middle Land.”

• Noon, March 17: Tune in to an “Iowa Stories” presentation from the State Historical Society’s Research Center in Iowa City, featuring “The Cherry Sisters: The Best Worst Act in the World.”