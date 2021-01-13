Council votes against historic landmark designation effort for old St. Patrick's Church building

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tointon noted the church removed all items of value from the buildings, some of which were sold for fundraising purposes. And the YMCA has set up giving the cobblestone to the church as well for similar purposes.

“The building is far gone. There’s nothing left in it,” he said.

Tointon said the YMCA’s initial park plan did not include removing Baughn Street, but that was added at the suggestion of community leaders they met with during the planning phase.

Wolf voiced support for a path forward that saves the building. He also noted that city staff did research on parking in the area that identified 135 extra spaces on the existing grounds. A map shown at the meeting showed the spaces, which include some across Kanesville Boulevard from the YMCA facility.

“I’d be open to talking about Baughn Street, if we can keep the building,” Wolf said.

Councilman Chad Hannan said that he has personal history with the church and wanted to make sure the YMCA had done everything possible before deciding to tear the buildings down. He said he believes they did.