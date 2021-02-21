Dodge Connection: A sniper, a shot, and a telltale scar

With a range just beyond 2,000 yards, the Whitworth was the first rifle to have polygonal rifling, where the barrel has less sharp interior edges. This increased the accuracy of the bullet and gave it a higher velocity. The best competing rifles of the time were only accurate two-thirds of the distance compared to a Whitworth. The price paid for this accuracy was the weapon’s weight, making it far too heavy for the infantry.

Not only was the rifle more accurate, the bullet it fired was superior as well. Both slender and longer than standard bullets of the day, the extra length combined with polygonal rifling with a modest barrel twist caused the bullet extra spin, which stabilized it in flight. The bullet’s hexagonal shape made a distinctive shrill sound as it moved toward its target. Everyone knew they were being targeted by the Confederacy’s best. Some sharpshooters even had access to scopes, increasing their kill rate. (Notably, it could be adjusted to account for the wind!) Due to the recoil, the weapon’s users were easily identified by their black eyes. Most, however, relied on flip-up sights.

August 19, 1864: A gunmen sets his sights on a figure behind the observatory port. He suspects it must be an officer, perhaps a general. He takes a deep breath. Holds it. He’s relaxed. Accuracy requires relaxation. Pressure is carefully placed on the trigger.