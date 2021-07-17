Iowa Western continues to grow - itself and its students

In his book “Lucky Thirteen, The Genesis of a Community College” (2004), the late Dr. Robert Looft, founding president of Iowa Western Community College, chronicled the growth of an institution that changed the educational landscape of southwest Iowa.

“Each of the 15 area schools in Iowa was given a designation. The Council Bluffs/Southwest Iowa area became Merged Area XIII,” Looft (2004) wrote. “The numeral 13 may, to many, represent an unlucky designation. The results of the first election turned out to be extremely lucky. All nine directors were completely committed to the concept of the merged area school. In my years of experience, I had not worked with a board more willing to do all they could to make the new institution work for the good of all the people they served.”

While luck may have factored into the early board election, sound leadership ultimately played a critical role in the development of Iowa Western as the premier community college in the region. Leadership was the driving force in this success story, most notably from the three dedicated presidents who guided Iowa Western through its 50-year history: Looft (1966-1987), Dr. Carl Heinrich (1987-1994) and Dr. Dan Kinney (1994-2020).