Iowa Western continues to grow - itself and its students

In his book “Lucky Thirteen, The Genesis of a Community College” (2004), the late Dr. Robert Looft, founding president of Iowa Western Community College, chronicled the growth of an institution that changed the educational landscape of southwest Iowa.
“Each of the 15 area schools in Iowa was given a designation. The Council Bluffs/Southwest Iowa area became Merged Area XIII,” Looft (2004) wrote. “The numeral 13 may, to many, represent an unlucky designation. The results of the first election turned out to be extremely lucky. All nine directors were completely committed to the concept of the merged area school. In my years of experience, I had not worked with a board more willing to do all they could to make the new institution work for the good of all the people they served.”
While luck may have factored into the early board election, sound leadership ultimately played a critical role in the development of Iowa Western as the premier community college in the region. Leadership was the driving force in this success story, most notably from the three dedicated presidents who guided Iowa Western through its 50-year history: Looft (1966-1987), Dr. Carl Heinrich (1987-1994) and Dr. Dan Kinney (1994-2020).
As the Council Bluffs attorney who helped draft legal papers for the establishment of Iowa Western in 1966 and continues to provide legal counsel to the College, Robert Laubenthal has observed that “Iowa Western and Southwest Iowa have been blessed to have quality leadership at the helm of this great institution,” said Robert Laubenthal, a Council Bluffs attorney who helped draft legal papers for the establishment of Iowa Western in 1966 and who still represents the college as legal counsel. “There is no doubt that the success of this institution and what it has provided in terms of quality educational services to thousands of students can be directly attributed to the excellent leadership from the three presidents
Looft was at the forefront of an important movement nearly a half-century ago when the State of Iowa formed the community college system. A small junior college already existed in Page County, Iowa, in the town of Clarinda, but college leaders knew a move was needed to ensure the growth of the new Merged Area XIII. Looft, a native of Kossuth County, Iowa, had served as superintendent of schools in Clarinda and was familiar with the landscape prior to such a move. Looft earned a BA in science from DePauw University while serving in the Navy V-12 Program. He later earned a doctorate from Iowa State University and in 1966 returned to Clarinda to take on the Merged Area XIII challenge.
His daughter, Diane Machmuller, said education was her father’s passion and he relished the opportunity to start a community college from scratch.
The difficult task early on was convincing residents of Clarinda that moving the main campus to Council Bluffs was important to the growth of a new Merged Area XIII. The demographics demanded such a move, with the construction of Interstates 80 and 29 intersecting in Council Bluffs and the proximity to a bustling metropolitan Omaha, Neb., student market. Looft worked closely with community leaders, including the Lisle family, to ensure that Clarinda would maintain a solid presence in the new college structure.
The Lisle family has been very involved over the years with Iowa Western. Edwin S. Lisle, one of the first presidents of Lisle Corporation, an automotive specialty tool manufacturer in Clarinda, was on the first Board of the Clarinda Junior College, which opened in 1923. Vern Lisle, a State Senator (R), worked with Senator Jack Kibbie (D) to lead the movement in the legislature to merge the junior colleges in 1966. Edwin S. Lisle served as a Board of Trustee for both the Clarinda Community College and the newly Merged Area XIII, Iowa Western Community College, until his untimely death in 1977.
After solidifying regional support for the move, Looft joined community leaders in Council Bluffs in identifying the site for Iowa Western’s future expansion, ultimately settling on a sprawling, 250-acre tract in the Loess Hills. Located at the junction of Highway 6 and Interstate 80, Iowa Western would become the crown jewel on the eastern edge of a growing community.
It was a busy first couple of years for Looft, who expanded operations in Clarinda with student housing and a new library (The Edith Lisle Library), hired architects for master facility planning in Council Bluffs, hired new staff to accommodate the growing Merged Area XIII district, and began the process of instituting new educational programs. The first new vocational programs in Council Bluffs were automotive mechanics and printing, both of which started in 1967 with a total of seven students. In June 1969, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for the new campus in Council Bluffs for a construction project totaling 94,000 square feet.
Limiting the growth potential of the new campus was the inability of the administration to gain local support through a bond referendum, which forced college officials to rely on lease-purchase agreements for buildings. It would take nearly two decades for the college to generate community support for bond referendums, which led to unprecedented growth in both facilities and enrollment throughout Merged Area XIII.
Despite facing various funding challenges, Looft moved forward with several key projects that opened the door for more students to attend Iowa Western. Looft and his administration took advantage of the Federal Housing and Urban Development Program, which provided low-cost financing to build apartments and a dormitory in Council Bluffs. In 1982, Looft cut the ribbon on a new Continuing Education Center on the main campus (today’s Looft Hall). In its first year of operation, the center served more than 9,000 people through a variety of seminars, workshops, short courses and conferences.
One milestone often overlooked during the Looft era was the securing of a public radio license and 100,000-watt FM station on the Council Bluffs campus. In September 1979, after years of negotiations at the federal, state and local level, it was recommended to the College Board that the administration be authorized to hire the officials required to start the station. In November 1981, KIWR-FM radio turned on its microphones for the first time in a remodeled house-turned studio on campus. KIWR/89.7 The River, broadcasting an alternative rock format, today is one of the top FM stations in the Omaha/Council Bluffs market.
With the challenge of opening a community college clearly behind him, Looft was ready to pass the torch to another generation of leadership. Dr. Carl Heinrich, who served 13 years at Butler County (Kansas) Community College as vice president and president, became the second president of Iowa Western in 1987. Prior to his tenure at Butler, Heinrich was professor of education at Emporia State (Kansas) University, where he helped train up-and-coming educators interested in pursuing leadership roles at the community college level. Those skills helped prepare the new IWCC president for changes needed during his tenure at IWCC.
With state funding dwindling but enrollments on the rise, Heinrich hit the ground running with an aggressive plan of getting Iowa Western’s financial picture in focus while continuing to build trust throughout Merged Area XIII in the mission of the college.
Heinrich and his administration began what he called “productive talks” with the Housing and Urban Development staff in Washington, D.C., addressing mounting debt on the new housing facilities. His staff also faced challenges in budgetary burdens from campus building projects, which were financed through the college’s maintenance levy, and from a limited cash flow. Heinrich and the board decided to address the growing financial crisis with large-scale personnel cuts, a move that eventually put Iowa Western back on solid footing. He also contracted services from security and custodial companies to save the college thousands of dollars.
During the rebuilding process, Heinrich maintained a close relationship with community leaders throughout Merged Area XIII, a sprawling district that was much different than his one-county service area in Kansas. Heinrich conducted town hall meetings in the 33 different school districts that composed Merged Area XIII and made numerous visits to civic groups and community organizations to explain the mission of Iowa Western.
Heinrich also made his mark at the state level, becoming president of the Iowa Association of Community College Presidents and establishing a liaison network to the governor’s office and Department of Education. With community support on the rise in Merged Area XIII, Heinrich began to focus his attention on generating interest in the college’s foundation and jump-started a much-needed capital campaign to raise scholarship funds for students. That drive resulted in an influx of more than $250,000 into the foundation prior to his retirement in August1994.
The Iowa Western Board of Trustees again looked to Kansas for its next leader, hiring Dr. Dan Kinney, president of Coffeyville (Kansas) Community College, in September 1994. Kinney, a native of Hastings, Nebraska, earned a bachelor of arts degree in business administration and masters in educational administration from Kearney State College. He earned his PhD in philosophy (Adult and Continuing Education) from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1980. He served as president of Coffeyville Community College for nine years. Kinney also brought key leadership experience from his service in the U.S. Army National Guard, from which he retired in 2001 as a colonel.
The next two decades in Iowa Western’s storied history brought unprecedented growth in academic programs, student enrollment and facility expansion throughout Merged Area XIII. In the last two decades under Kinney’s leadership, the college has witnessed more than $120 million in facility expansion and renovation at its main campus in Council Bluffs and at centers in Clarinda, Shenandoah, Atlantic and Harlan. Facility upgrades helped trigger record student engagement, as the college saw its enrollment surpass 7,000 in headcount (7,323 in FY2013) while credit-hour production soared to 159,338 in 2012.
Kinney hit the ground running, initiating the college’s first strategic planning committee and its first institutional advancement office on the main campus in Council Bluffs. The research and discussion from those groups later enabled the college to pursue a plan of action for offering a variety of exciting new programs, including Veterinary Technology, Choral and Instrumental Music, Media Studies and Theatre Production.
Several important financial milestones also enabled the college to move forward with its aggressive strategic plan. In 1996, Iowa Western became only the second community college in Iowa to successfully pass the 6-cent equipment replacement levy, providing much-needed instructional equipment funding for years to come.
The college in 1996 also made its final payment of construction financing dating to 1982. That was followed by the voter-approved $.2025 plant fund levy for important maintenance projects throughout the district. Those factors led to the renovation of Looft Hall as the new Economic Development and Continuing Education hub while adding classroom space and access to the Iowa Communications Network (ICN).
A key step in the strategic planning process was building support throughout the district for the college.
In 1996, Iowa Western passed its first bond referendum, which provided an influx of $3 million that led to construction of Stuart Hall, a modern classroom facility that helped alleviate burgeoning enrollment. The funds also enabled the college to move the music program out of a cramped basement room in the dormitory tower to new classroom space. The arts space, however, was short-lived as community leaders began discussions with college officials about the need for a new facility in Council Bluffs. As a result, nearly $9 million in private funds was raised to build the Southwest Iowa Arts Center, which opened on the Iowa Western Council Bluffs campus in March 2001. The new center produced record enrollments in music, theatre production and art, and provided the community with a first-class venue for national performances.
The voters of Southwest Iowa gave resounding approval to three more bond referendums that would dramatically change the landscape of the entire Iowa Western system. The three successful referendums (December 2003, 74% approval; December 2007, 87%; December 2012, 76%) totaled $51 million and produced landmark facilities such as the new student center, cyber library and culinary arts lab in Council Bluffs (IWCC, 2013). Bond proceeds were combined with private funding to help construct the Center for Advanced Nursing and Allied Health Education, which doubled the number of nursing students the college could accept annually. The state-of-the-art simulation center was funded by a $1.1 million grant from the Iowa West Foundation, a United States Department of Health and Human Services Grant Award of $718,740, the State of Iowa’s ACE-PIAP Program award of $366,667, and proceeds from a December 2007 bond issue.
Bond proceeds also helped rejuvenate area communities with the construction of new buildings in the towns of Harlan (College Park), Atlantic and Shenandoah, along with renovations in Clarinda.
The introduction of new housing on the Council Bluffs campus paved the way for more students to enjoy a residential college atmosphere that the board of trustees wanted to create. Reiver Suites Phase I was completed in 2006 at a cost of nearly $9 million.
It offered students a comfortable and safe living environment, all within walking distance to classrooms and student activities. Seven more phases of Reiver Suites would follow, providing more than 1,350 beds on a growing campus.
Adding to the campus experience was Iowa Western’s growing stature in athletics. Traditionally competitive as the Clarinda Junior College, the move to Council Bluffs enabled Iowa Western to garner regional and national attention as a member of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA). Today, the college boasts 21 Division I sports programs and seven national championships, along with the 2014 Leerfield Trophy awarded to the top junior college athletic program in the country. In 2009, the college kicked off its first Division I football season and three years later captured its first national championship in that sport. “I believe the introduction of more athletic programs helped provide a positive campus culture at Iowa Western,” Kinney said. “The community, our students and our employees have really embraced the student-athletes that call Iowa Western home.”
As the college began to grow in size and stature, community members began to recognize the importance of supporting the institution financially through donations and gifts. Fundraising has been a major focus of the college’s strategic planning process under Kinney’s tenure at Iowa Western. Since 1994, the college’s foundation assets have grown from $250,000 to nearly $22 million today thanks in part to large donations for scholarships and a major gifts campaign. The Black Tie Harvest for Scholarships dinner, held each fall, is a signature fundraising event coordinated by a growing number of community volunteers that has raised nearly $2 million for the scholarship fund. Kinney also established a presidential scholarship program that rewards area students who excel academically and as leaders in the community. The program, which was the first of its kind for community colleges in Iowa, now boasts 30 students, all of whom take on leadership roles as ambassadors both on and off the campus.
From its humble beginnings as a small junior college to the transformative past two decades, Iowa Western and its visionary leaders have consistently charted a promising course for thousands of students throughout Southwest Iowa. Through all the struggles and successes of building one of the region’s premier community colleges, Iowa Western’s leadership has remained focused on providing a first-class educational experience for students of all ages. “The World Is Waiting” for another generation of growth and student success stories at Iowa Western.
— This story first ran as part of the Nonpareil's "Celebrating 175 Years!" magazine.