Iowa's mobile museum slated to visit Missouri Valley

History has changed -- or at least the exhibition in the State Historical Society of Iowa’s mobile museum has.

The museum, “History on the Move,” will be open for self-guided tours from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 18-19 at Missouri Valley City Park, 800 W. Huron St. in Missouri Valley.

Housed in a custom-built Winnebago, the museum has already completed a three-year, 99-county tour of the state with a different collection, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs. It made 175 stops from 2017-19 and attracted nearly 65,000 visitors, including 11,400 students.

“Our first statewide tour was an enormous success, and Iowans let us know they wanted this traveling museum to keep rolling with another exhibition,” said Susan Kloewer, administrator of the State Historical Society of Iowa. “We’re eager to share more stories with Iowans across the state.”

The mobile museum will visit all 99 Iowa counties through 2023, similar to its first three-year tour but with a different exhibition.