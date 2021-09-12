Iowa's mobile museum slated to visit Missouri Valley

History has changed -- or at least the exhibition in the State Historical Society of Iowa’s mobile museum has.
The museum, “History on the Move,” will be open for self-guided tours from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 18-19 at Missouri Valley City Park, 800 W. Huron St. in Missouri Valley.
Housed in a custom-built Winnebago, the museum has already completed a three-year, 99-county tour of the state with a different collection, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs. It made 175 stops from 2017-19 and attracted nearly 65,000 visitors, including 11,400 students.
“Our first statewide tour was an enormous success, and Iowans let us know they wanted this traveling museum to keep rolling with another exhibition,” said Susan Kloewer, administrator of the State Historical Society of Iowa. “We’re eager to share more stories with Iowans across the state.”
The mobile museum will visit all 99 Iowa counties through 2023, similar to its first three-year tour but with a different exhibition.
The new exhibition, “Iowa History 101: Iowa’s People & Places,” features 56 artifacts from the State Historical Museum of Iowa and videos that explore 13,000 years of history. The introduction video is narrated by WOI-TV host Jackie Schmillen. Among the highlights are the following:
• Election ticket from 1860
• Knitting needles used by First Lady Jane Kirkwood of Iowa City to knit clothing for soldiers during the Civil War and World War I
• Birchbark lunchbox a Cerro Gordo County boy used in the 1870s
• University of Iowa pennant from Edward Carter of Monroe County, the first African American to get a medical degree at the University of Iowa in 1907
• Paper fan promoting women’s suffrage from about 1916
• Women’s track uniform from Iowa State University from 1972, the year Title IX passed.
• Flight suit worn by astronaut Peggy Whitson, who hailed from Beaconsfield and attended Iowa Wesleyan University in Mount Pleasant
The traveling exhibition presenting sponsor is EMC Insurance Companies, with additional partnership support from Casey’s General Stores, Winnebago Industries, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and Mike Wolfe.
Iowans can follow the mobile museum’s statewide journey on Facebook at facebook.com/iowahistory.