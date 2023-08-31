The Council Bluffs Public Library is celebrating 25 years in its current building with a public reception Friday morning.

An open house with cookies and coffee will be offered in the atrium of the library at 400 Willow Ave. from 9 to 11 a.m. or while supplies last.

Commemorative T-shirts and tote bags will be available at cost for interested community members to purchase online starting next week, Library Director Antonia Krupicka-Smith told the Nonpareil in an interview Wednesday.

"It's just a fun way for us to get the awareness out in the community about we've been here for 25 years and we're still here," Krupicka-Smith said.

The library is asking patrons who want to contribute memories of the building to contribute to its oral history collection. A memory booth in the library's makerspace allows members of the public to record audio of themselves sharing stories that will be preserved and made available through a digital archive.

Stop by between 9 and 11 a.m. on Fridays in September or between 6 and 8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, Sept. 18 or Sept. 25 to make an audio recording.

"People love libraries and want to talk about them," Krupicka-Smith said. "So we want to use those to build up our oral history archive, and this is a great opportunity."

Construction on the original Council Bluffs Free Public Library began in 1904 with a $70,000 donation from industrialist Andrew Carnegie, who funded the creation of libraries across the country. The library opened on Sept. 12, 1905, at 200 Pearl St.

That site was renovated and now is the home of the Union Pacific Railroad Museum, which took over the space after the library moved. The library grew its collection from an initial 26,000-some items to more than 137,000 items before the move to Willow Avenue.

The idea of a new library was discussed in the 1950s, but the bond issues took 30 years to come together, said Dianne Herzog, the library's former youth services manager, in an oral history segment.

"They failed because of the financial situation of Council Bluffs at the time, which was not as fiscally sound as it is now," Herzog said in the May 19 recording, where she was interviewed by Krupicka-Smith. "The most disturbing comment I had after one of the failed bond issues with someone who came up and said, we don't deserve a library like that. In 1992, we decided we would try again."

Herzog worked at the library from July 1974 to July 2017, when she retired. When the push came for the new library space, the stacks were bulging, as nothing had been thrown away in decades.

"There were 363 boxes of books down in the basement that were molding. The basement had flooded and they were molding," Herzog said.

After it looked like the library was unlikely again to find support for a move, the Iowa West Foundation stepped in, offering to match the city's investment of gaming revenue, and a capital campaign — with the Nonpareil spearheading efforts to solicit donations from everyday residents — drew in donations, big and small, to fund the library project.

The result was the "magnificent building" that Council Bluffs has today, which officially opened to the public on Sept. 1, 1998.

Find other recordings and more on the anniversary at councilbluffslibrary.org/25-anniversary.