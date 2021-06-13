New owner honored for preserving Walker House

The stately Italianate-style mansion at 705 Sixth Ave. in Council Bluffs features elaborate architectural details in the tall windows, multiple bay windows, heavy window hood moldings with intricate designs and decorative brackets under the eaves.
Built in 1878 for Alphonso Bliss Walker, the house is part of the South Eighth Street Historic District. Walker, then a widower, moved to Council Bluffs in 1871 to join his mother as an employee at Iowa School for the Deaf.
The only major change since then has been the removal of the full-width front porch, which the present owners plan to replace with a smaller porch. Preserve Council Bluffs honored Shane Savold with a Preserve Our Treasures Award on Thursday for preserving the historic home.
The award was presented by organization President Richard Warner at the home in conjunction with Preservation Month, which was officially observed in May.
“What you’ve done to improve the looks of the house does a lot more,” he said. “It makes the neighborhood look better, it makes the city look a lot better. You didn’t just rehab a house, you started a whole ball rolling on city pride.”
The award is given in recognition of the improvement of a home’s exterior, according to Preserve Council Bluffs board member Mary Lou McGinn. Savold, his wife, Donna Jensen, and her daughter Nash Bellows are still in the middle of fixing up the interior.
“I’ve been here, like, every day for the past year,” Bellows said.
But it’s nothing new for Savold, a retired firefighter and paramedic who has made rehabbing houses a way of life.
“We actually flip houses,” he said. “We pretty much fix up houses. We have, like, 10 houses we’ve fixed up.”
However, this is the first historic house they have tackled, he said. And, like many older homes, it needed a lot of TLC.
“It had been empty for five years before we bought it,” Jensen said. “Before that, it had four apartments in it, so there were four kitchens. We turned one kitchen into a library. We put all new electrical, gas and plumbing in.”
Savold does the electrical and plumbing work, he said.
“He pretty much does all the technical things,” said Bellows, who recently spent a lot of time stripping paint from a banister to expose the original woodwork.
Recently, they’ve been patching and painting walls and will add texture to the walls and ceilings, Jensen said. They’ve had to remove wood trim that didn’t match the original.
“We’re painting everything white,” she said. “Since my daughter is an artist, she has huge paintings, and I think that will put enough color in the house.”
Although the house had been partitioned into four apartments, there were few walls added, Jensen said.
“They didn’t have to drywall, because everything had doors,” she said.
They hired a local specialist to “backplaster” the old brick walls in the basement, Savold said.
“We had to kind of repair some of the footings,” he added.
Jensen, originally from Omaha, has been a longtime resident of Savold’s native state of California. Bellows earned a bachelor’s degree in art at Sonoma State University and a master’s with an emphasis in painting at San Francisco State University, where she also taught for a couple years. With the cost of living in San Francisco nearing the stratosphere, she and her boyfriend, Shane Ridgeway, investigated moving to Sonoma County, California. However, after wildfires damaged that area, housing costs spiked there, too.
“I suggested she move back here, and we started looking for a house,” Jensen said.
Bellows and Savold were looking at houses online when they came across the Walker House. The family purchased the house sight unseen in fall 2019.
“We could tell it had good bones,” Bellows said.
Local preservationists were relieved, since they had feared it might be demolished.
Plans are for Bellows and Ridgeway, a culinary artist, to live in the house when it’s finished, Jensen said. Bellows plans to have a studio on the second floor of an addition on the south end of the house and a gallery on the first floor. To accommodate guests, they installed a half bath next to the studio.
She currently works at Oracle Art Supply in the Harvester Artist Lofts & Gallery and has set up a small office at the Walker House so she can teach classes by videoconference.
In the meantime, the family is staying with Jensen’s mother in Omaha. One of her neighbors, who had restored another house, gave them hundreds of feet of baseboard and 10 doors, Savold said.
The Walker House has come a long way since the family started working on it, Savold said.
“It’s definitely a lot different from the before to the after,” he said.
Bellows is now waiting for one of the kitchens to be ready so she can move into the second floor, where she can reside while work continues in the rest of the house. She hopes to move in by July.