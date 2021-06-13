New owner honored for preserving Walker House

“I’ve been here, like, every day for the past year,” Bellows said.

But it’s nothing new for Savold, a retired firefighter and paramedic who has made rehabbing houses a way of life.

“We actually flip houses,” he said. “We pretty much fix up houses. We have, like, 10 houses we’ve fixed up.”

However, this is the first historic house they have tackled, he said. And, like many older homes, it needed a lot of TLC.

“It had been empty for five years before we bought it,” Jensen said. “Before that, it had four apartments in it, so there were four kitchens. We turned one kitchen into a library. We put all new electrical, gas and plumbing in.”

Savold does the electrical and plumbing work, he said.

“He pretty much does all the technical things,” said Bellows, who recently spent a lot of time stripping paint from a banister to expose the original woodwork.

Recently, they’ve been patching and painting walls and will add texture to the walls and ceilings, Jensen said. They’ve had to remove wood trim that didn’t match the original.

