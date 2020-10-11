Nominations still needed for Honoring Our Veterans

Protecting our nation, whether at home or abroad, is one of the most meaningful missions any American can undertake. Generations of men and women, from all walks of life, have answered the call, and in doing so they formed an essential part of our nation’s identity.
To honor their service, The Daily Nonpareil will again present two special presentations that will pay tribute to veterans. Participation in both tributes is easy and free.
In honor of Veterans Day, The Nonpareil will publish a special print section titled, “Honoring Our Veterans.” Similar to last year’s edition, the section will present personal stories from a number of area veterans and will be a part of the regular Sunday edition on Nov. 8.
The second presentation will be an online tribute honoring every veteran whose information is provided to The Nonpareil.
Nonpareil Publisher Tom Schmitt said the online tribute — which will be found at NonpareilOnline.com — will include every veteran nominated.
“In our online tribute, we want to include as many veterans as we can,” Schmitt said. “We’ll include every veteran in Council Bluffs and southwest Iowa if friends or relatives provide their information.”
“If you are a veteran, we want to hear your story,” Schmitt added. “If you are an immediate family member or close friend of a veteran, we invite you to honor your favorite veteran, or veterans, by nominating them to be included in one or both of these special presentations.”
Schmitt said that he’s hoping families will nominate multiple veterans, particularly multi-generation combinations, brothers, sisters, cousins, etc. Submissions are needed by Friday, Oct. 16.
While every veteran nominated will be included in the online presentation, Schmitt said some veterans nominated for the online presentation may also be selected to be a part of the print section.
“There is no charge to nominate a veteran” Schmitt said.
To participate in this special tribute, all readers need to do is complete the “Honoring Our Veterans” nominating form on The Nonpareil’s website at nonpareilonline.com/honoring-our-veterans.
To submit a nomination simply complete the form and submit two photographs — one the veteran’s service photo, the other a current photo. Schmitt stressed again that there is no fee for nominating a veteran.
“The Nonpareil is grateful for every veteran’s service to our country,” Schmitt said.
