Learn more about southwest Iowa history by participating in the first-ever Pottawattamie County Museum Crawl on Sunday, July 16.

Six area museums will be open from noon to 4 p.m. for the crawl.

“It was something we thought sounded like a good idea to get people to come out to the rural museums,” said Ruby Bentley, a volunteer at the Pioneer Trail Museum in Macedonia. “We’ve got a lot to offer out here.”

Museums included are:

• Carson Railroad Depot, 103 S. Commercial St., Carson;

• Nishna Heritage Museum, 117 Main St., Oakland;

• Pioneer Trail Museum, 316 Main St., Macedonia;

• Stempel Bird Museum, 311 Main St., Macedonia;

• Sweet Vale of Avoca Museum, 504 N. Elm St., Avoca; and

• Walnut Creek Historical Museum, 304 Antique City Drive, Walnut.

Each museum will have a special presentation on the hour. Visitors may meet the Western artist Frank Tenney Johnson or a man portraying taxidermist and small town physician-pharmacist Dr. Guido Stempel. There will be prize drawings at the end of the day.

The museums in the crawl do not charge admission, but freewill donations are accepted. Visitors are invited to enjoy the history, hospitality and highlights of each stop.

Pioneer Trail Museum

The Pioneer Trail Museum showcases the history of Mormons and other pioneers traveling through or settling in the Macedonia area.

The Mormon Trail passed just south of where Main Street is now located, Bentley said. The museum also provides a glimpse of other aspects of local history.

The museum occupies two bays that once housed Main Street businesses, including Stempel Drug Store, Bentley said. The building had been used for storage for years when local preservationists began working to convert it into a museum. The original wood flooring was buried under plywood.

“All of this flooring was pulled up, painstakingly restored and put back down,” she said.

Since much of it was too badly damaged to use, the historical society purchased wood flooring from Ralph Brayman that had come from the Lone Rock Schoolhouse to finish off the floor, Bentley said. He was willing to part with the wood for only $50.

A new ceiling was installed in one side and an old tin ceiling from a business in Farragut was used in the other. The facade was fixed up with a block grant and matching funds from a nonprofit organization.

Normally, the museum is open by appointment only. Call 712-486-2323.

Carson Railroad Depot

The Carson Railroad Depot is actually the old Macedonia depot, which was moved to Carson after the CB&Q Railroad stopped serving Macedonia in the 1960s. It now holds railroad memorabilia and information on the Orphan Train and other aspects of railroad history.

Nishna Heritage Museum

Nishna Heritage Museum is dedicated to the history of the Nishna Valley area with special attention to Oakland. For more information, call 712-482-6802 or email gstrick_76@frontiernet.net.

Stempel Bird Museum

Stempel Bird Museum showcases the bird collection created by Dr. Guido Louis Stempel, which was donated to Pottawattamie County for display to the public. The collection once numbered more than 300 birds from the region.

During the museum crawl, Terry McClain of Carson will portray Stempel at the Pioneer Trail Museum across the street because of space limitations at the Stempel Bird Museum, Bentley said.

Sweet Vale of Avoca

Sweet Vale of Avoca Museum offers visitors a glimpse of what life in the community was like when it was young. A variety of displays depict historical events, and there are more than 75 trophy animals from all over the world.

A wheat grinding demonstration will be held there during the museum crawl. The demo is a nod to the Centennial Mill once operated in Avoca by Major Eugene Antoine Consigny, a Canadian who fought in the American Civil War. The items for the demo are being donated by the soldier’s descendants.

The museum is open weekends from 1 to 4 p.m. from Memorial Day through Labor Day. During the off-season, the museum is open the third Sunday of the month. For more information, visit newtownavocahistorical-iowa.com.

Walnut Creek Historical Museum

The Walnut Creek Historical Museum is housed in the former Masonic Lodge building erected in 1911 on Antique City Drive in downtown Walnut. The museum offers three floors of artifacts and exhibits encompassing military, farming, athletics, inventors, early families and schools.

Half a block east of downtown on Highland Street is a country school representative of early 20th century one-room schools.

The museum is run entirely by volunteers from the Walnut Creek Historical Society and is open weekends from Memorial Day to Labor Day and by appointment.