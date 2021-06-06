Preservation Iowa honors Bluffs for restoration of Harvester II, creation of Hoff Family Center

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It was a large project driven in no small part by the Iowa West Foundation,” Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh said. “But there were many other funders — foundations, individuals, the county and the city.”

The project also received some Iowa tax credits, he said.

The community can be proud of the award, Walsh said.

“It was an award for the work of many citizens of Council Bluffs,” he said. “I honestly don’t feel it’s something I can take credit for. Aside from attending some meetings and making a small donation, I didn’t do anything. The city did donate and continues to donate.”

A lot of people were involved in forming PACE and developing a concept for the facility, said Dr. Ted Hoff, retired ophthalmologist who, with his wife, donated $2 million to establish an endowment for its operation and served on the PACE board of directors during its first couple years.

“I think by doing an arts center, they have packed a lot of resources in one location,” he said. “I think they have eliminated a lot of duplication. A lot of organizations were vying for the same grants for the same thing.”