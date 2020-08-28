Pusey School remembered as close-knit school community

In 2002, the school became Carter Lake Principal Doreen Knuth’s first gig as an administrator after 22 years of teaching.

“It was just a very close-knit school community,” she said. “We all knew each other very intimately, because it was a small school. The families were very involved in their school. They came one weekend to install new playground equipment, they always had an annual carnival and they always had a float for the Pride Parade.”

Among Knuth’s many memories from her three years at Pusey was the time the fire alarm went off during a snowstorm.

“There was a steep driveway that led up to the school,” she said. “We had to evacuate the kids, and the kids were just sliding down the hill. A neighbor called the superintendent (Dick Christie) and asked why is this principal holding a fire drill in the middle of a snowstorm. I had to assure the superintendent that it was not a planned fire drill.”

Knuth was able to focus entirely on Pusey for two years, then split her time between Pusey and Gunn Elementary School for one year.

“It was a good place to start my career (as an administrator), that’s for sure,” she said.