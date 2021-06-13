Walker House namesake a multi-faceted businessman

The Walker House is named after Alphonso Bliss Walker, who had it built and was its first owner.

Walker worked variously as a photographer, steward at Iowa School for the Deaf, real estate agent and abstractor, investor and fruit farmer, according to materials from the Nonpareil column “The History We Live in,” by Mary Lou McGinn, and the nomination of the South Eighth Street District to the National Register of Historic Places.

He was born in 1837 in Elkhart, Indiana, the son of Elijah and Mary Bliss Walker. When he was very young, the family moved to Iowa City. His father died when he was 8 years old.

Two years later, his mother married Chauncey Swan — one of three territorial commissioners appointed to locate the new seat of government for the Iowa Territory. The commission selected Iowa City for the capitol site. Swan remained to oversee the construction of the building, now known as the Old Capitol, on the University of Iowa campus.

Two years after his marriage to Mary, Swan joined the California Gold Rush and never returned — reportedly lost at sea on his journey home. Mary Swan began to work at various schools for the deaf. In 1865, she became the matron for the Iowa School for the Deaf in Iowa City. In 1870, the school — and Mary, its matron — relocated to Council Bluffs.