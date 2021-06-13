Walker House namesake a multi-faceted businessman

The Walker House is named after Alphonso Bliss Walker, who had it built and was its first owner.
Walker worked variously as a photographer, steward at Iowa School for the Deaf, real estate agent and abstractor, investor and fruit farmer, according to materials from the Nonpareil column “The History We Live in,” by Mary Lou McGinn, and the nomination of the South Eighth Street District to the National Register of Historic Places.
He was born in 1837 in Elkhart, Indiana, the son of Elijah and Mary Bliss Walker. When he was very young, the family moved to Iowa City. His father died when he was 8 years old.
Two years later, his mother married Chauncey Swan — one of three territorial commissioners appointed to locate the new seat of government for the Iowa Territory. The commission selected Iowa City for the capitol site. Swan remained to oversee the construction of the building, now known as the Old Capitol, on the University of Iowa campus.
Two years after his marriage to Mary, Swan joined the California Gold Rush and never returned — reportedly lost at sea on his journey home. Mary Swan began to work at various schools for the deaf. In 1865, she became the matron for the Iowa School for the Deaf in Iowa City. In 1870, the school — and Mary, its matron — relocated to Council Bluffs.
Meanwhile, 15-year-old Alphonso worked for his uncle at Swan’s Hotel in Mason City for six years. He married Loraine Byers on Feb. 7, 1860, and the couple moved to Iowa City, where he worked as a photographer.
Loraine died in 1864, leaving Walker with two young daughters — Mary Frances and Jessie Byers. In 1871, he joined his mother in Council Bluffs and became steward at ISD.
In 1875, Walker was remarried, this time to Abbie Rice — daughter of the Rev. G.G. Rice who, in 1853, had founded the First Congregational Church. He left ISD and joined A.W. Squire in the real estate, loan and abstract business.
In 1877-78, the Walkers’ new home was built at 705 Sixth Ave. In 1879, Mary retired from her position as matron of the school. Walker sold his part of the business with Squire and formed a partnership with his mother — the firm of Swan & Walker. In 1880, he began investing in and organizing mine companies in Utah and Colorado. Walker’s family now included 3-year-old Hattie and 2-year-old Anna, to be joined later by John, Philip, George, Hazel, Madge and Ellen.
In 1881, Walker purchased the lot next door and built a Queen Anne house for his mother and two oldest daughters, sandwiched between the Walker House and the O.P. Wickham House on the opposite corner. (A century later, the three houses, with shops and businesses, would be known as Victorian Row.)
In 1887, Jessie, one of Walker’s daughters by first wife Loraine, married Oscar Keeline, Mary Frances sold the house, and Mary Swan moved back to the Walker House, where she lived until her death in 1881. The real estate company continued under the name of A.B. Walker & Co.
Around 1900, the rear section of the Walker house was enlarged. The porch has an entrance leading to a second floor apartment.
During the Panic of 1893, the Walkers sold the house, and Walker, his wife and three of their children moved into a smaller house at 451 Glen Ave. The Walker House became a rental property, with the apartment entrance bearing the address of 608 S. Seventh St.
In 1897, the Walkers moved to an acreage in the Woodbury Avenue area, and Walker was listed in the city directory as a fruit farmer, with A.B. Walker Co. as his business. In 1924, the family moved to 701 Third St., where Walker died at age 87 the following year. Abbie died in 1938 at age 84. The Walkers are buried in Walnut Hill Cemetery.
Work on the interior is being filmed as it continues and can be followed on Instagram: @Italianateupdate.
— The material for this article was taken, in part, from the nomination of the South Eighth Street District to the National Register of Historic Places and the column, “The History We Live In,” by Mary Lou McGinn.