Pottawattamie Arts, Culture and Entertainment is presenting a centuries spanning glimpse into the history of Pottawattamie County with a new exhibit entitled, “‘You’re’ Home: A History of Pottawattamie County.”

Scheduled to open on Friday, March 3, at the Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center, “‘You’re’ Home” will feature artifacts and other pieces of interest from as far back as the last ice age to the westward expansion through the early 20th century.

“A subcaption for the exhibit could be, ‘From Mammoths to Mormons,’” said Adam Van Osdel, PACE’s creative director. “We kind of say that in jest, but that’s sort of the timeline of the exhibit.”

In addition to a giant woolly mammoth towering over the gallery, artifacts include a number of old Bibles, clothing, photographs and even some mechanical contraptions, like a hog oiler, which was used in the late 1800s and early 1900s to provide penned hogs relief from insects and offer skin protection.

“You'd put it in a hog pen, and hogs would rub up against it, and get oil to combat like fleas and ticks,” Van Osdel said.

If hot maintenance isn’t your thing, the exhibit will also feature a rifle from the Revolutionary War, a German ceremonial sword and a Japanese Arisaka rifle from World War II.

There will be yearbooks from the early 1900s, an 1890 copy of William Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” and a physician’s liquor prescription book from the height of prohibition. In 1928, an Oakland, Iowa, medical doctor prescribed one pint of whiskey for a man with chronic bronchitis.

To gather all of the pieces that will be in the exhibit, PACE asked historical societies and museums throughout Pottawattamie County to lend some of their collections.

“We sourced artifacts from the surrounding historical societies, and borrowed them to kind of tell the treasures of those hometowns and also to drive people to those historical societies,” Van Osdel said.

Artifacts came from the Pioneer Trail Museum, Walnut Creek Historical Society, Western Historic Trails Center, RailsWest Railroad Museum and Sweet Vale of Avoca Museum, among others.

Van Osdel hopes that the exhibit will not only allow guests to see what life in the region was like hundreds of years ago, but also illustrate that history happens everywhere, and you don’t have to go all the way to New York City to visit the American Museum of Natural History to see it.

“So often I think in our area, people think they have to travel to see a big city museum,” Van Osdel said. “I feel like there's so much history in our backyards, but it has to be cultivated. And unless people feel empowered to cultivate and preserve, you lose, I can't imagine how many artifacts probably have been lost because it was considered, like, ‘Oh, this isn't an area for that, or this isn't the home for that,’ and so it takes a grassroots movement to preserve and cherish these treasures.”

Van Osdel wants to make “A History of Pottawattamie County” a biennial exhibit to continue showcasing the area’s history, but also to drive people to visit some of the smaller communities in the county.

“They could go eat in a restaurant, see the historical society, see the sites,” Van Osdel said. “That's something we'll be definitely developing more of, to just get a lifeline to these places.”

“‘You’re’ Home: A History of Pottawattamie County” opens with a reception at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 3, which is free to attend, though space is limited. Following that, the exhibit will be open to visitors on Fridays from 6 to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. through May 6.

To secure tickets to the opening night reception, click here. For more information, visit paceartsiowa.org.