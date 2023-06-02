Three years after Corpus Christi Parish stopped offering Sunday Mass at Holy Family Church, the historic building is facing another reckoning.

The church at North 23rd Street and Avenue B was built in 1908 and operated as its own parish until 2011, when Queen of Apostles, Our Lady of Carter Lake and Holy Family merged to form the Corpus Christi Parish.

The church held its last Sunday Mass on March 1, 2020 but has ramped up other activities since the COVID-19 pandemic began tapering off, according to Burton Rausch, a member of the Holy Family Church Preservation Society Board of Directors. It now holds a Friday adoration, weekly Bible study, Catechism study, rosaries, a nocturnal adoration on the fourth Saturday of each month, Knights of Columbus meetings and two Masses a year — on Feast Day and Dedication Day. In addition, special events like weddings, funerals, graduation parties, etc., are held at the church. Rausch estimated that a total of 100 people attend the various activities held at Holy Family.

The building was deemed structurally sound by architects who were asked to conduct an inspection but needs overdue repairs and maintenance, Rausch said.

“For 10 years, no repairs have been made to this building,” he said Wednesday, May 31.

Unless the Holy Family Church Preservation Society can raise enough money to repair and maintain the facility, the parish is likely to sell it, Rausch said. The society is conducting a pledge campaign to see if it can stir up $225,000 in pledges by July 1, 2023, which would be paid over a three-year period, according to a letter sent out to potential donors.

“Once they pledge their amount, we’ll have an idea if this is going to work or not,” he said.

“To start off the campaign, the members of the board, who are so dedicated to our mission, have collectively pledged $21,500 for the three-year period,” the letter stated.

The society will then inform those who pledged whether or not it will move ahead with the fund drive to keep the church open, Rausch said. If the campaign falls short, any donations already received will go to St. Albert Catholic School. If the society receives enough support, it will begin accepting donations on Aug. 1.

The parish also owns a large piece of property across 23rd Street to the west, where Holy Family School and a convent once stood. At one time, it also owned five houses on lots in the area, but only the original rectory remains, Rausch said.

Rosanne Staniford, treasurer of the society, grew up in Holy Family Church and attended Holy Family School through eighth grade, she said.

“My dad was very devoted — very active in the church,” she said.

The school once had a gym and an auditorium, but they had to be converted into classrooms, Staniford said.

“We used to have daily Mass,” she said. “We had a number of sisters from the Order of Sisters of Mercy that taught. We had wonderful priests that were our pastors.”

The earliest priest Staniford remembers is the Rev. William Coughlan, who served from 1918 until his death in 1959. She started kindergarten in 1955, she said. He was followed by the Rev. Joseph Shaw, who served from 1960 to 1964, when he died.

After finishing eighth grade, Staniford spent two years at St. Francis School and two years at St. Albert Catholic School, where she graduated.

Holy Family Church is one of few historic buildings that are landmarks on the west end of the city, Staniford said.

“It’s kind of a legacy,” she said. “We just hate to see it go away. I think the church building is such an important symbol from the past.”

Asked about her memories at Holy Family, Staniford said, “It was the traditions. We had first communions. We always liked the bell.”

Staniford also remembers the old confirmation traditions.

“We had the white robes, and then we had red beanies with the tassel on them,” she said.

Staniford had sisters and brothers who were married there. She also remembers the church picnics, potluck dinners and other social activities.

“It was just a family-type atmosphere — you knew everybody,” she said. “It was very active. As time went by, of course, the congregation and the parishioners decreased, and it got to the point where the parishioners thought they couldn’t continue the church. So it’s just a matter of change.

“I realize the church is changing and things can’t always be the same,” Staniford said. “We’re just testing to see, how much support would we have? We know it’s tough times for everybody.”

Pledges can be emailed to hfcps2020@gmail.com. For more information, contact Rausch at 712-310-9420.