Homeless man burns 40-45% of body falling asleep by campfire, fire marshal reports

Police and fire personnel arriving early Tuesday morning to reports of pluming smoke near the Avenue G viaduct were met by a man stripped of clothing covered in burns.

Just after midnight, first responders arrived in area of 13th Street and Ruth Nelson Road in reference to the incident, according to Council Bluffs Police Department officials.

First responders made contact with a 56-year-old man, assessed the damage to his skin and transported him to a local hospital before he was ultimately transferred to the St. Elizabeth Regional Burn and Wound Care Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Council Bluffs Fire Marshal Alex Ford said his team determined that the man was homeless and was trying to keep warm as temperatures dipped into the 30s Monday evening into Tuesday morning.

“My investigator told me this morning that it looked like he was maybe sleeping on a cot behind some bushes,” Ford said. “(He) had a campfire going and it appears that the campfire spread and ignited his clothes and the cot and that’s how he suffered his burns.”

About 40-45% of the man’s body was covered in first-, second- and third-degree burns, with much of the damage happening to the victim’s legs and back, apparently from the cot igniting from below, Ford said.