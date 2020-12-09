Homeless man burns 40-45% of body falling asleep by campfire, fire marshal reports

Council Bluffs first responders that responded early Tuesday morning to reports of pluming smoke near the Avenue G viaduct were met by a naked man covered in burns.
Just after midnight, officers were called to the area of 13th Street and Ruth Nelson Road. First responders made contact with a 56-year-old man who was suffering burns all over his body, and transported him to a local hospital. He was then transferred to the St. Elizabeth Regional Burn and Wound Care Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Council Bluffs Fire Marshal Alex Ford said his team determined that the man was homeless and was trying to keep warm as temperatures dipped into the 30s Monday evening into Tuesday morning.
“My investigator told me this morning that it looked like he was maybe sleeping on a cot behind some bushes,” Ford said. “(He) had a campfire going and it appears that the campfire spread and ignited his clothes and the cot and that’s how he suffered his burns.”
About 40% to 45% of the man’s body was covered in first-, second- and third-degree burns, with much of the damage happening to the victim’s legs and back, apparently from the cot igniting from below, Ford said.
Ford said the fire itself was pretty isolated, with the man being positioned behind some thick bushes and up against the viaduct’s concrete supports.
He added that there was nothing suspicious surrounding the circumstances of the incident.
Though it’s common for structure fires to result in burns or fatalities, Ford said this was one of his first experiences as fire marshal dealing with this type of incident.
“Typically, we don’t see burns this significant just from a campfire,” he said.
