Honoring Our Veterans: Coffman stationed in Iraq when Operation Iraqi Freedom launched

“I was one of the first 150 members of the Air Force to go in right after Iraqi Freedom kicked off,” he said.

The second time he was deployed was to Kuwait and the third time he went back to Iraq, but in a different location. Coffman was separated from the Air Force after an injury sustained in Iraq.

Currently, Coffman works for the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs as the veterans service representative. He provides assistance mainly to service members that are retiring. Going over benefits and federal paperwork that they need to fill out.

"Basically all the federal paperwork they need to fill out, I help them with," he said.

Coffman and his wife Jessica have been married for 17 years and live in Carter Lake.

“We knew each other when we were younger and were friends, but didn’t start dating until I returned from Iraq the first time,” he said. “We started dating, moved in together and got married in the span of 11 months.”

They have four children, two girls who are now adults and two boys ages 15 and 7.

