Honoring Our Veterans: Coffman stationed in Iraq when Operation Iraqi Freedom launched

Veteran Carl Coffman of Carter Lake served in the Air Force for 13 1/2 years.
After graduating from Thomas Jefferson High School in May of 2001, he joined the service right after in July.
"It's hard to explain but I knew it was the path for me," he said. "Growing up I would watch 'Desert Storm' and other movies and shows that were similar."
When he was 16 he told his parents he wanted to join the military.
“I knew from a young age that’s what I wanted to do,” he said.
They talked about it and then he met with different recruiters, but said he felt that the Air Force was the right branch for him.
Coffman completed basic training in San Antonio, Texas. During his service he did construction.
“At one time our job was basically seven different jobs,” he said. “It gave us the skills to build a house from the ground up.”
He would do masonry, concrete work, welding, roofing -- basically everything exterior and interior for a building.
He was deployed three different times -- first in Iraq in 2003, which was when Operation Iraqi Freedom was launched.
The operation began in March, and Coffman arrived around late March/early April.
“I was one of the first 150 members of the Air Force to go in right after Iraqi Freedom kicked off,” he said.
The second time he was deployed was to Kuwait and the third time he went back to Iraq, but in a different location. Coffman was separated from the Air Force after an injury sustained in Iraq.
Currently, Coffman works for the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs as the veterans service representative. He provides assistance mainly to service members that are retiring. Going over benefits and federal paperwork that they need to fill out.
"Basically all the federal paperwork they need to fill out, I help them with," he said.
Coffman and his wife Jessica have been married for 17 years and live in Carter Lake.
“We knew each other when we were younger and were friends, but didn’t start dating until I returned from Iraq the first time,” he said. “We started dating, moved in together and got married in the span of 11 months.”
They have four children, two girls who are now adults and two boys ages 15 and 7.