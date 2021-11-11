Honoring Our Veterans: Collins, an electronics expert in the Army, now focuses on veterans' issues at home

This story first appeared in the Nonpareil's Honoring Our Veterans section, available on newsstands now.
Holly Collins has served her country as a paratrooper and electronics engineer during her four years in the U.S. Army and with organizations that help veterans since her discharge.
Collins, chair of the Pottawattamie County Veteran Affairs Commission, grew up in Carter Lake and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1999. Later that year, she enlisted in the Army, becoming the first person in her family to serve in the military.
“I think I’m just the personality that I wanted to do things not everybody else was doing,” she said. “I was a thrill-seeker. I wanted exciting experiences.”
To find her thrills, Collins decided she wanted to become a paratrooper.
She went to Fort Jackson in Columbia, South Carolina for basic training, then spent about nine months in Advanced Individual Training at Fort Gordon, Georgia, where she trained as an electronics engineer. She spent a few weeks training as a paratrooper at Fort Benning, Georgia, then went to Fort Bragg, where she got additional airborne training and tactical training on servicing electronics in the field. After about a year and a half, she finished as the Enlisted Honor Graduate in her class.
While at Fort Bragg, Collins met her husband, John, a weapons specialist in the Army.
“We had our first child when we were still at Fort Bragg,” she said.
It was a difficult time to serve, Collins said.
“My era was a huge shift,” she said. “When we joined the Army, there was no talk of war. We were in the midst of our service when Operation Enduring Freedom started and the (World Trade Center) towers went down. When the towers went down, Fort Bragg went into lockdown. I didn’t see my husband for three days.”
“It was a very scary time, but it also kind of rallied the troops,” Collins continued. “When we were in peacetime, there wasn’t that much patriotism. People who joined later were true patriots, because they knew they were going to be deployed. It completely changed the landscape.”
The change hit home when John was deployed. Her daughter Kylie was only 3 months old.
“(His were) some of the first boots on the ground in Iraq,” Collins said. “I didn’t know if he was alive or dead.”
He did not have access to internet or cellular phone service in the desert, she said.
“It was a difficult time for the three of us … because communication was very minimal. All we had was the postal service,” Collins said.
Kylie was only 6 months old when Collins was sent to Korea.
“She lived with my parents,” Collins said. “Her grandparents raised her till she was about 2 ½ years old.”
Having to be separated from their infant daughter for so long was “very difficult,” she said.
When the call came for her to go to Korea, Collins was assigned to the 362nd Signal Company and sent to Yongsan Garrison in Seoul. She spent the next two years in Yongsan and at a top secret camp south of Seoul. There, she and other personnel worked on technical control systems, including satellite communications, she said. While in Korea, they were visited by President George W. Bush and some high-ranking military brass.
“Korea has month-long war game exercises every August, so that’s when we would have some high-ranking people come there,” she said.
She was discharged in 2003, having earned the Korean Service Medal, a couple Army Achievement medals and a couple Army Commendation medals. She returned to Iowa and stayed with her parents in Carter Lake. John reenlisted for another two years.
Holly enrolled at Bellevue University to study psychology. John was discharged in 2005 and became a Californian transplanted in Iowa. In 2006, they had their second daughter, Sydnie. Holly earned a bachelor’s degree at Bellevue and then a master’s degree in forensic science at Nebraska Wesleyan University. She worked as a probation officer in Nebraska for 11 years but recently resigned to enter a doctoral program in clinical psychology.
She has been active in Bombshell Patriots, which supports programs for women in the military and held what she says was the first-ever women-specific veterans conference. She serves on the board of the Iowa Veterans Fund. She was appointed to the Pottawattamie County Veterans Affairs Commission two years ago and was elected chairwoman this year.
The family now lives in Council Bluffs, and John works at Flint Hills Industries in Omaha.