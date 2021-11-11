Honoring Our Veterans: Collins, an electronics expert in the Army, now focuses on veterans' issues at home

While at Fort Bragg, Collins met her husband, John, a weapons specialist in the Army.

“We had our first child when we were still at Fort Bragg,” she said.

It was a difficult time to serve, Collins said.

“My era was a huge shift,” she said. “When we joined the Army, there was no talk of war. We were in the midst of our service when Operation Enduring Freedom started and the (World Trade Center) towers went down. When the towers went down, Fort Bragg went into lockdown. I didn’t see my husband for three days.”

“It was a very scary time, but it also kind of rallied the troops,” Collins continued. “When we were in peacetime, there wasn’t that much patriotism. People who joined later were true patriots, because they knew they were going to be deployed. It completely changed the landscape.”

The change hit home when John was deployed. Her daughter Kylie was only 3 months old.

“(His were) some of the first boots on the ground in Iraq,” Collins said. “I didn’t know if he was alive or dead.”

He did not have access to internet or cellular phone service in the desert, she said.