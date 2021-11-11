Honoring Our Veterans: Jastorff opens up about getting help after deployment

“I didn’t want to deal with my emotions or deal with the silent war inside my mind.”

After deciding he needed help, he self-reported to his first sergeant telling him everything that was going on. Shortly after he went to rehab in Lincoln, Nebraska. In rehab he was able to get sober, but he still had to deal with the emotional trauma he was facing.

Jastorff started therapy and after eight months, he decided to open up about what he was struggling with emotionally.

“I was scared to even talk about that stuff at first because I didn’t know what people were gonna think of me,” he said. “But I got the courage and my family support system helped me through all of that.”

After opening up to his therapist about everything, the Army found him unfit for duty — saying he had PTSD and other symptoms.

Jastorff kept up with therapy — going through intensive therapy for two years, where he would meet with his therapist four to five times a week.

“Now it’s a maintenance therapy that I do,” he said. “I have two groups once a week, and I meet with my therapist once a week and now I have a routine in my life.”