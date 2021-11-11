Honoring Our Veterans: Jastorff opens up about getting help after deployment

This story first appeared in the Nonpareil's Honoring Our Veterans section, available on newsstands now.
Nate Jastorff served his country in the Army National Guard for 15 1/2 years, where he worked in logistics and was also in the infantry.
A Council Bluffs native and Thomas Jefferson graduate, Jastorff joined the military in 2003 and was deployed to both Iraq and Afghanistan.
He said when you’re deployed you don’t have to worry about much except the person next to you and your job.
“Getting back from deployment and getting back into life can be very difficult,” he said. “Life just kind of weighs you down.”
After he returned home, Jastorff said he struggled with himself internally — he didn’t even know his own identity.
“Learning how to communicate to people, even your own children, can become a challenge,” he said. “It’s like there’s a war in your mind when you get back home.”
Jastorff struggled with pills, drugs and alcohol for many years after returning home.
“One day I was just at the end of my rope. I was completely done … I didn’t know where to go,” he said. “I didn’t want to use substances anymore, but I didn’t know any different.
“I didn’t want to deal with my emotions or deal with the silent war inside my mind.”
After deciding he needed help, he self-reported to his first sergeant telling him everything that was going on. Shortly after he went to rehab in Lincoln, Nebraska. In rehab he was able to get sober, but he still had to deal with the emotional trauma he was facing.
Jastorff started therapy and after eight months, he decided to open up about what he was struggling with emotionally.
“I was scared to even talk about that stuff at first because I didn’t know what people were gonna think of me,” he said. “But I got the courage and my family support system helped me through all of that.”
After opening up to his therapist about everything, the Army found him unfit for duty — saying he had PTSD and other symptoms.
Jastorff kept up with therapy — going through intensive therapy for two years, where he would meet with his therapist four to five times a week.
“Now it’s a maintenance therapy that I do,” he said. “I have two groups once a week, and I meet with my therapist once a week and now I have a routine in my life.”
Since getting help, Jastorff said he’s now able to communicate with his kids and his wife.
“I’m able to actually live,” he said.
Jastorff still lives in Council Bluffs with his wife, Jeannie, and their three kids, one is soon to be 12, the others are 11 and 7. Currently he renovates homes and does restorations.
He said his wife is his hero, and he wouldn’t be where he is today without her.
“We’ve identified all the triggers and everything, and she loves me, and I’m able to receive her love and that’s how I’m healthy today,” he said. “She helped coach me through those dark areas.”
Even though he is doing better, Jastorff said that doesn’t mean the symptoms, or the pain, is completely gone.
“It’s manageable if you just talk about it,” he said. “I still have days that aren’t the best, but we work through it. We don’t stay in the muck.”
Jastorff has now been sober for four-and-a-half years.
“I can finally breathe now and I feel that I’m actually living my life now and not just surviving,” he said.