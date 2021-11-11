Honoring Our Veterans: Smiley a longtime member of 168th Infantry, Iowa Army National Guard

This story first appeared in the Nonpareil's Honoring Our Veterans section, available on newsstands now.
1st Sgt. Todd Smiley has served in the Iowa Army National Guard, 168th Infantry, for more than 24 years and was deployed to Afghanistan twice. He now works full time for the National Guard as a noncommissioned officer of operations.
Smiley moved to Council Bluffs during his high school years from Colorado and joined the Air Force Junior ROTC at Abraham Lincoln High School. His stepfather had served in the U.S. Marine Corps, and he was interested in military service. He joined the National Guard in 1997 and completed basic training at Fort Benning, Georgia.
“The offer of college tuition was good motivation,” he said.
Smiley graduated from Abraham Lincoln in 1998 and took his Advanced Individual Training. He attended college for one semester right after high school but, at that point, was more interested in finding a job. He began with the Guard as most members do, training one weekend a month in order to be prepared.
In 2004, he was deployed to Afghanistan with the 1st Battalion of the 168th Infantry. They started in Bagram in the Parwan Province and also spent time in Kandahar (Kandahar Province) and Lashkargah in the Helmand Province. Their main mission was to provide security for nongovernmental organizations that were contracting with local workers to build or rebuild infrastructure.
Smiley felt like they were helping with some major accomplishments.
“You could definitely see the impact we were making,” he said.
The upgrades improved the living situation for residents in those areas, Smiley said.
“They were able to do more things than they could before we came,” he said.
Different units oversaw road construction, building construction and well drilling, and special agriculture teams trained local farmers to be more productive and successful, Smiley said.
After nine or 10 months, the unit returned to Council Bluffs. Smiley enrolled at Iowa Western Community College and earned an associate degree in automotive technology. His skills in that area opened doors for him at several area automotive service centers.
Before his second deployment, Smiley began to play a role as a trainer. His unit was then sent to the Gardez Fire Base near Gardez, the capital of the province of Paktia, which is near the border with Pakistan. They would stay in that area for the duration of the deployment.
“During that time, our entire battalion was in that province,” he said. “We managed security for that province and the residents so they wouldn’t be intimidated or controlled by the Taliban.”
Smiley had planned to start his own auto repair business after the deployment, but associates in the Guard told him about some full-time opportunities with the Guard and advised him to apply. After his unit returned in 2011, he was offered a full-time position with the 168th Infantry in Council Bluffs and accepted. He was recently promoted to 1st sergeant of Charlie Company, 168th Infantry.
Smiley lives near Shelby with his 6-year-old son, Todd III.