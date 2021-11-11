Honoring Our Veterans: Smiley a longtime member of 168th Infantry, Iowa Army National Guard

This story first appeared in the Nonpareil's Honoring Our Veterans section, available on newsstands now.

1st Sgt. Todd Smiley has served in the Iowa Army National Guard, 168th Infantry, for more than 24 years and was deployed to Afghanistan twice. He now works full time for the National Guard as a noncommissioned officer of operations.

Smiley moved to Council Bluffs during his high school years from Colorado and joined the Air Force Junior ROTC at Abraham Lincoln High School. His stepfather had served in the U.S. Marine Corps, and he was interested in military service. He joined the National Guard in 1997 and completed basic training at Fort Benning, Georgia.

“The offer of college tuition was good motivation,” he said.

Smiley graduated from Abraham Lincoln in 1998 and took his Advanced Individual Training. He attended college for one semester right after high school but, at that point, was more interested in finding a job. He began with the Guard as most members do, training one weekend a month in order to be prepared.