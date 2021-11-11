Honoring Our Veterans: Thrane served with Army during the Vietnam War

“The Ho Chi Minh Trail came right through our area, and that was a main route for North Vietnamese infantrymen,” he said.

Suddenly, Thrane’s unit started taking mortar fire, so he and four other men dived into a foxhole — but not before he was hit in the head and arm by shrapnel.

The mortar attack had come from the landing area — it was friendly fire.

The shrapnel had nicked the carotid artery in Thrane’s neck and severed the brachial artery in his arm. Surgeons transplanted veins from the area surrounding his brachial artery to rebuild the vessel. It was a relatively new procedure, and doctors told him if he had suffered the same injury a few years earlier, his arm probably would have been amputated.

Thrane spent the next two-and-a-half months in a series of different hospitals in Tokyo, Travis Air Force Base in California and Denver.

On Jan. 1, 1970, he was sent to Fort Hood, Texas to serve as a company clerk. He actually would have preferred to be an infantryman.

“I really hated typing,” he said, but that was one of his duties, “plus driving the first sergeant wherever he had to go.”

He completed his two-year enlistment on July 2, 1970.