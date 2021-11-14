Honoring Our Veterans: Veteran Swisher holds record for serving in state National Guard

Stephen Swisher recently retired from the Army National Guard, but not before setting the record for the longest-serving Iowa National Guard Member.
He spent a total of 44 years, 7 months and 22 days in the guard. He is also in the top of the list for the longest-serving National Guard Member in the nation.
Swisher grew up in Council bluffs where he attended Abraham Lincoln High School. He ended up quitting school and started working for a furniture company.
While working there he said someone introduced him to a recruiter and he’s been in the guard ever since.
He completed his basic training at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri and was deployed from 2005 to 2007 in Iraq.
While serving, Swisher was a maintenance officer and said his time in the guard was successful.
“I was initially only going to serve for a few years,” he said. “Then one thing led to another and I got a full time technician job. I did that for 38 years.”
Swisher has three children and three grandchildren — who keep him busy, he said.
“Thanks to the support of my wife and family, I was able to stay and continue to serve in the guard.”