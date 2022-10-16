Hope-Net Ministries shares plans for 2022 Hope Rising Awards Dinner

Hope-Net Ministries will hold its 2022 Hope Rising Awards Dinner from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, 1001 S. Sixth St. in Council Bluffs.

The event will include opening remarks and the dinner at 6:30 p.m., followed by a keynote address by Ron Williams at 7:15 p.m. and the presentation and awards ceremony at 8 p.m. All activities will be held in the dining area on the main floor.

Williams, the keynote speaker, will share his testimony of overcoming a traumatic childhood to become one of the most decorated natural athletes in the world. His message is that through God’s transforming power, people can live a life of wholeness, health and holiness — emotionally, spiritually and physically.

Since 2009, Hope-Net Ministry of Council Bluffs has been working with families struggling with homelessness and poverty and women returning from incarceration. Its programming is committed to shaping lives and renewing minds, serving hundreds of men and women locally coming from the prison system and from the community at large. With your help, Hope-Net aims to provide stable programming that fosters the community with hope and support.

Hope-Net offers three weekly support groups — Overcomers in Christ, a faith-based 12-step program; Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered 12-step recovery program; and Winner’s Circle, for women who want to live crime- and drug-free lives. The organization also offers Circles of Support, a monthly community dinner for women and their families; and Worship CB, a quarterly gathering for worship and prayer on issues facing Council Bluffs.

Hope-Net also has an ongoing bicycle program for women returning from incarceration.

To raise funds, Hope-Net operates two Sequels thrift stores in Council Bluffs with the help of a group of dedicated volunteers. The downtown store includes a resource center to minister directly to people living on the streets.

The event is sold out, but those interested in attending can call 402-321-1313 to check for cancellations.