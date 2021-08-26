HSAC honors Schierbrock, Terri Wilson with awards

"He has always offered the children a compassionate, caring connection, helping children thrive. Children’s Square is grateful to Dr. Schierbrock for his leadership and commitment to making the community a place where children can have the vision for their future, the courage to try and the will to succeed,"

Schierbrock thanked the Human Services Advisory Council.

“It’s always been a pleasure for me to work at Children’s Square,” he said. “Multiple times I had tried to retire from the board, and they wouldn’t let me. It was always hard for me to say 'no' because of the mission of Children’s Square. I’ve been privileged to serve with a lot of great people from the community.”

Terri Wilson, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program at Connections Area Agency on Aging, was honored with the Arlene Steege Award, which is reserved for a human services professional.

“Terri is pretty awesome,” said Aubury Kutchara, Connections director of community engagement, who presented the award. “She has really grown our fundraising. She’s an awesome person at that, and I will greatly miss her.”

Wilson is not leaving the agency but will be switching to a home visitation case manager position.