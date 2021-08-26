HSAC honors Schierbrock, Terri Wilson with awards

The Human Services Advisory Council honored two people at its long-postponed 2020 awards ceremony Wednesday at The Salvation Army.
“I’m so grateful that we are able to gather today and recognize some outstanding members of our community,” said Kimberly Kolakowski, president of the council and executive director of Family Inc.
The council recognized Dr. Thomas Schierbrock, DDS, with the Volunteer of the Year Award.
“It is an honor today to recognize Dr. Tom Schierbrock as Volunteer of the Year,” said Debbie Orduna, president and CEO of Children’s Square USA. “After serving in the United States Air Force, Tom returned to Iowa and began his dental practice in Council Bluffs. Since then, his volunteer service within the community has remained constant.
“Children’s Square is fortunate. Since Dr. Schierbrock began his service on the board in 1983, he has played an active role in guiding the mission of Children’s Square. He has served on the board of directors, board of trustees and led several committees for fundraising, planning and executing events and has served as a vocal advocate for disadvantaged children."
She continued:
“He has spent numerous hours directly with the children caring for their dental needs and ensuring they were well taken care of. He and wife Jenette have volunteered endless hours serving as role models to many children, bringing them hope and the courage to reach their potential.
"He has always offered the children a compassionate, caring connection, helping children thrive. Children’s Square is grateful to Dr. Schierbrock for his leadership and commitment to making the community a place where children can have the vision for their future, the courage to try and the will to succeed,"
Schierbrock thanked the Human Services Advisory Council.
“It’s always been a pleasure for me to work at Children’s Square,” he said. “Multiple times I had tried to retire from the board, and they wouldn’t let me. It was always hard for me to say 'no' because of the mission of Children’s Square. I’ve been privileged to serve with a lot of great people from the community.”
Terri Wilson, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program at Connections Area Agency on Aging, was honored with the Arlene Steege Award, which is reserved for a human services professional.
“Terri is pretty awesome,” said Aubury Kutchara, Connections director of community engagement, who presented the award. “She has really grown our fundraising. She’s an awesome person at that, and I will greatly miss her.”
Wilson is not leaving the agency but will be switching to a home visitation case manager position.
“The compassion Terri shows to the people Connections AAA serves and community at large is an inspiration for us all,” Kutchara said. “I have noticed -- along with peers -- how she treats everyone with respect and kindness, no matter what the situation is. We all know how stressful it can be for the people who find themselves in need of the services we provide, and her words and actions go a long way toward helping them keep their dignity.
“Terri’s work has most definitely not gone unnoticed, and for that reason, I would like to recognize Terri Wilson, who goes above and beyond in an ever-changing society. From volunteering her time in the schools to hand-delivering meals, Terri also participates in her fair share of committees to serve Pottawattamie County and surrounding areas. She continues to amaze myself and others on her kindness and willingness to go above and beyond.”
“Thank you so much,” Wilson coninuted. “In our community, everybody’s working together to go above and beyond. I care and appreciate so much the 55-plus people in our community that do so much -- even during COVID.”
The Human Services Advisory Council was established almost 40 years ago by a directive of the state but is an independent nonprofit organization, Kolakowski said. It now includes about 50 member organizations.
“We are proud to have been able to sustain that,” she said. “Our mission is to foster collaboration between human services agencies.”
The people in those organizations care “a great deal” about the community, Kolakowski said. She read a quote from Coretta Scott King: “The greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members.”
The council formed a food access committee in 2020 and focused much of its efforts on improving food access in the metro area, she said. Meanwhile, its disaster committee faced new challenges. All Care Health Center stepped up to the plate to address COVID-19 issues, answering questions from the public and offering testing and vaccination clinics.
The Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce launched a podcast, “Chamber Chat,” Kolakowski said. Pottawattamie County General Assistance has helped people with their first month’s rent and has received a grant to continue the program. The agency also provided referrals to 163 callers in 2020.
Mental Health and Disability Services-Southwest Iowa Region provided 944 referrals -- up 21% from 2019 -- and distributed $1,788,530 of CARES funds to 31 school districts, the Area Education Agencies and 23 other providers. The Iowa West Foundation and Pottawattamie County Community Foundation played an important role in distributing in relief funds and other grant money for the pandemic.