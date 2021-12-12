Human Services Council honors Fenners, McKee, Hall at awards luncheon

The Human Services Advisory Council honored Robert Fenner and his late wife, Elaine, at its annual awards luncheon Friday, along with Anita Hall and Diane McKee.

The Fenners received the Volunteer of the Year Award for their work with the Catholic Charities Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault program.

“Since 2008, Bob and Elaine have made a significant impact touching and enriching the lives of survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking at Catholic Charities Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault program, formerly the Phoenix House,” their nomination stated.

“From 2009 to 2012, Bob and Elaine donated their culinary expertise to the Art of Healing, Phoenix House’s annual fundraiser event,” the nomination stated. “They were voted our volunteers of the year in 2010 for their sustained and selfless voluntary service to our shelter. With the use of their own vehicles, they shop for our groceries and pick up donated foods from local grocery stores and our partner restaurants twice weekly for our shelter residents.”

“They have been invaluable to our staff and shelter residents, knowing that we will have food coming weekly for our clients staying with us in our shelter,” said Diane McKee, program manager.

The couple has donated more than 6,000 hours of volunteer service to the program, showing “true service and selflessness,” according to their nomination.

Elaine Fenner passed away on Oct. 7, 2021 at the age of 75.

“Sadly, Elaine is no longer with us, yet they are still an integral part of our community,” McKee said. “Elaine’s legacy and memories will remain forever. Bob is continuing on with his dedication to us.”

Bob Fenner credited his wife for their involvement.

“She is probably the primary driver of this,” he said. “She touched the lives of many people in the community.”

Diane McKee was honored with the Mike Barker Award for Lifetime Achievement. McKee has been the program manager of Catholic Charities Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault program for 32 years, according to Julia Davis, who presented the award.

“Diane has dedicated her entire professional career to the Catholic Charities Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault program and the Movement to End Violence,” Davis said. “Diane started as a volunteer 32 years ago in a program that had one staff member and since then has been the trailblazer for the growth of the program.”

Under Diane’s leadership, the program raised money and built a 10,000-square-foot facility with a 24-bed shelter, she said. The program has grown to 30 staff members, has an enhanced housing and economic assistance element, a sexual assault and human trafficking component and has expanded services to survivors in nine southwest Iowa Counties.

“Diane has always been a warm and welcoming person to everyone that has walked through the doors,” Davis said. “She has an amazing ability to be present — regardless of her heavy schedule — at a moment’s notice to meet with a client or staff and be attentive to their needs. She is very well respected in the communities, the state coalitions and the grantors for her contribution to the program. Rain or shine, 24/7, any need the program, staff or clients have or the burnt-out light, leaky faucet, she is there with her calm presence and handywomanship. She is hanging (up) her tools and will be off to new adventure at the end of this year after creating an excellent roadmap for the next person to continue to support the survivors and march on the path to end violence.”

“I am very blessed,” McKee said. “I’m only stepping away because of a really solid, solid team.”

McKee commended the HSAC for fostering collaboration between nonprofit organizations.

“I’ve seen HSAC go through changes over the years, and it has remained a solid organization that brings agencies together. Thank you for all you do, because as we say, we all need help sometimes.”

Anita Hall was presented the Arlene Steege Award for Human Service Professionals. She has been a case manager at All Care Health Center for seven years.

“Anita Hall is All Care’s case manager who visits both of our shelter clinics on a weekly basis,” said Kristen Hendershot, quality improvement director at All Care. “She goes door-to-door every week at MICAH House to welcome new guests and to make sure they have food assistance and healthcare assistance, including transportation that they may need. When one local homeless shelter placed guests in motels due to COVID-19, Anita chose to knock on individual doors to make sure food was available and healthcare needs were met. She added this motel location to her weekly rounds.

“Anita takes social work students under her wing and helps them to feel comfortable at the shelters in a setting that may be new and unsettling,” she said.

“Anita helps individuals on a much more personal level than a typical case manager and stays calm in crisis situations,” Hendershot continued. “She helped to secure nursing home placement for at least three guests of a homeless shelter, who were not only homeless but had severe chronic conditions and needed a higher level of care. For several months, she searched and made connections on the outskirts of the county to accomplish this feat for each individual. This personalization continues when Anita helps with food assistance applications. She freely gives out her personal cell phone number to answer calls, even in the evening and on weekends, to assure that applications are processed in a timely manner when individuals may not have access to a phone or have the ability to answer.”

Hendershot said she has encouraged Hall to turn off her phone at the end of the work day, but she won’t do it.

“She puts in lots of extra hours,” Hendershot said.

