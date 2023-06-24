Get your motors running for the Midlands Humane Society's sixth annual Wags & Wheels Car Show coming up on Sunday, Aug. 27.

This year, we are so excited to announce the brand-new location for this fundraising event benefiting the thousands of animals that come through the doors of MHS. Wags & Wheels will now be hosted at Iowa Western Community College in Council Bluffs.

With a spacious parking lot located by the Iowa Western Arts Center for registrants and guest parking available near the soccer fields, there is plenty of room on the campus for guests to join in on all the fun.

Trophies will be awarded to the first, second, and third place winners in the following classes: Sports, Original, Muscle, Truck, Ford, GM, Mopar, Ford 2000 or newer, GM 2000 or newer, Mopar 2000 or newer, Rat Rod, Street Rod, Foreign and, our new and final judging class, Kids.

Specialty trophies will also be awarded in the following categories: Best of Show, Best Paint, Best Engine, Best Interior and Best Custom.

Receive a free event T-shirt with original artwork by Ben Mitchell from Drag Daddy Studios if you register by Aug. 1. The first 100 registrants will also receive a dash plaque.

Registration is now live. You can sign up in person at the shelter, 1020 Railroad Ave. in Council Bluffs, or online on our website at midlandshumanesociety.org/events or through our Facebook event page. Registrations are $25 per vehicle.

Registration also will be available the day of the event from 9 a.m. to noon. Judging begins shortly after, and winners will be announced at about 3 p.m.

Don’t have a vehicle to enter this year? No problem! We still encourage you to stop by and check out the show.

There will be plenty of amazing cars, a variety of delicious foods from local food trucks, a chance to enjoy live music, and you’ll want to check out our silent auction items.

All proceeds from Wags & Wheels Car Show benefit the animals at Midlands Humane Society, and we can’t wait to see you there!

Please contact mgarcia@midlandshumanesociety.org or 712-396-2264 regarding this event.

In other shelter news, MHS is so excited to be installing brand new cat kennels later this week.

Due to the installation schedule and the need to move hundreds of cats and kittens from the old kennels to the new, operations will be changing temporarily. MHS will be appointments only for adoptions and claims on Friday, June 30, Saturday, July 1, and Monday, July 3.

Staff will still be on site to answer phone calls and emails. MHS will be closed to the public on July 4 in observance of the holiday. If you have any questions regarding this change in operations, please contact MHS at 712-396-2270.

MHS Pets of the Week, brought to you by Evolve Animal Services:

• Bagel is a 1-year-old neutered male Domestic Shorthair who came to MHS as a stray. He is a friendly, low-key guy who enjoys head scratches and toys. He is currently living successfully in one of our cat colonies, so we think he would do just fine in a home with other cats.

• Sage is an 8-month-old spayed female German Shepherd, and she is ready to be your new best friend. She is a happy-go-lucky girl who will be a great adventure buddy to join you on your daily walks or hikes. We think she will acclimate well to most any home who is willing to work on her basic obedience training.

• Boomer is a 3-year-old neutered male Redbone Coonhound who is ready to get all the yummy food and treats to help get him back to a healthy body weight, as he is on the thin side. He has been in play group here at MHS and was pretty uninterested in the other dogs, so we think a home with other laid back dogs should be a good fit.

• Spencer is a 2 year old neutered male Domestic Shorthair who has a beautiful flame point coat. He is a very quiet guy who prefers to cuddle up somewhere out of the way. He will do best in a home without a lot of traffic where he can acclimate at his own pace. He is currently living successfully with other cats while at MHS.

Stop in today from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. or view our adoptable pets online by visiting our website at midlandshumanesociety.org/adopt.