Missouri River Relief is hosting a large-scale, community and equipment-based trash cleanup along a 10-mile stretch of he Missouri River, mobilizing volunteers from around the region. The event will be headquartered at Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park in Council Bluffs on Saturday, May 20.

Due to an increased awareness of single-use plastic waste and the desire for families to recreate outdoors, the 2023 Omaha/Council Bluffs Cleanup is expected to draw up to 200 volunteers to join in the effort. Registration for the event is still open, but limited. Volunteers are comprised of families, individuals, students, civic and corporate teams taking part in this river cleanup.

Pre-registered volunteers will sign in Saturday morning and then board boats at Tom Hanafan River’s Edge Park. Volunteers will be ferried to pre-scouted locations along the river banks to pick up flood debris and improperly disposed of trash that has made its way downstream. In just a few hours, volunteers will have made a direct positive impact on their environment having collected literally tons of trash for proper disposal back on shore.

The cleanup runs from 9 a.m. to noon. Motorboats will be operated by Missouri River Relief’s experienced boat captains and operators from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Nebraska Game and Parks.

In the afternoon, volunteers will be returned by boat where they’ll be served a free volunteer appreciation lunch and will have the opportunity to enter the official “Missouri River Relief Trash Contest” or obtain a badge through MRR’s “Missouri River Explorer Badge Program.”

The cleanup is sponsored by Back to the River, Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District, Bell’s Brewery, Hy-Vee, National Park Service —Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail, AmeriCorps, Fusion Medical Staffing, Walmart No. 3172 and Missouri Stream Team.