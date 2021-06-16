Hydrant parties are back — and kids are happy

The neighborhood streets of Council Bluffs will be alive again this summer as the local fire department’s twice-weekly hydrant parties are back after being shut down due to COVID-19 last year.

Tuesday afternoon, more than 100 kids and their parents or guardians gathered outside Roberts Park as members of the Council Bluffs Fire Department let a hydrant loose for the first time this season. The joy was palpable as the youngsters splashed the water running down the street or dashed through the fire department’s two fountains.

Council Bluffs Fire Marshal Alex Ford said that the turnout was expected, not only due to the hot, sunny day but also the fact that families have been missing out on the hydrant parties since 2019.

“The kids love it, the parents love it,” he said. “You can tell by the turnout that everyone’s been looking forward to this for a long time.”

Ford said it’s nice to have the department out in the community for fun events such as these.

“A lot of the time when firefighters interact with members of the community, they’re not having the best day,” he said. “So we love getting out here to meet people and put smiles on their faces.”