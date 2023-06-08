Sometimes keeping it simple the best way to have fun.
Hydrant parties will return next week to Council Bluffs, offering what the city bills as "old-fashioned summer fun" in streets across the community.
The Council Bluffs Fire Department hosts the hydrant parties on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., inviting children make a splash in a fun, family-friendly environment.
Centris Federal Credit Union also provides frozen treats, the City of Council Bluffs said in an announcement. The city thanked the Council Bluffs Water Works for keeping the water flowing through the hydrants.
This summer's hydrant party schedule is:
• June 13: Robert's Park (1000 N. 25th St.)
• June 15: 21st Avenue & South Ninth Street
• June 20: Baldwin Circle
• June 22: 40th Street & Avenue C
• June 27: Bel Air Drive & Renner Drive
• June 29: River's Edge Park (4200 Ave. B)
• July 6: Lake Street & Arnold Avenue
• July 11: Curtis Street & Avenue F
• July 13: Goshawk Street
• July 18: 25th Avenue & Pavich Drive
• July 20: North Linden Avenue & Walton Ave
• July 25: South 33rd Street & Third Avenue
• July 27: Berwick Circle
• Aug 1: Chippewa Lane & 32nd Avenue
• Aug 3: Twelve Oaks Drive & Butler Street
• Aug 8: Lakin Campus (16th Street & Avenue G)