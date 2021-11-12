I-29 North traffic to be routed onto frontage road from Ninth Avenue to G

The northbound lanes of Interstate 29 from Ninth Avenue to Avenue G will be closed beginning Monday and are expected to remain closed for about 21 months, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation.

“We want to make sure everyone knows, because this is kind of a big one, since that ramp to I-480 is going to be closed,” Sgt. Ron Albers of the Council Bluffs Police Department said Friday.

Northbound drivers will exit I-29 at Ninth Avenue to gain access to the new, two-lane, Northbound Frontage Road, which will provide access to Fifth and Second Avenues, West Broadway, and Avenues A, B, D and G. Motorists will be able to merge back onto northbound I-29 north of Avenue G.

People who are used to getting on I-480 from I-29 to go to Omaha will need to take the Northbound Frontage Road to West Broadway and turn left, Albers said.

The I-480 eastbound ramp to I-29 North is already closed, so eastbound drivers who want to go north will need to continue to the Northbound Frontage Road, turn left and merge back onto I-29 north of Avenue G.

Those who want go south from I-480 eastbound will be able to take the exit ramp as usual and merge onto I-29 southbound, Albers said.