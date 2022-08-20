Ice cream social planned for Sunday

An old- fashioned ice cream social is planned for Sunday, Aug. 21, at Carstens 1880 Farmstead near Shelby. This will be a family-friendly event for all ages, running 4-6 p.m.

“We’re having our annual ice cream social again, so come out and enjoy the farm,” said Carstens President Charlie Leaders of Minden.

“The homemade ice cream will be made by B & K Ice Cream, Minden, Iowa. B & K Ice Cream is our board member Ben Ausdemore and his wife, Katie. I hope we see a good crowd come out to the ice cream social again this year.”

A community meeting to plan for the upcoming 40th Annual Carstens Farm Days will take place following the ice cream social at 6 p.m. The Board of Directors is hosting the meeting for all Carstens 1880 Farmstead members, as well as interested members of the public. Reports will be given by various committees, which have been organized for the show.

Carstens 1880 Farmstead is located at 32409 380th St., Shelby, just south of I-80 exit 34. For more information on the ice cream social call 712-544-2341 or visit the Carstens website.

Carstens 1880 Farmstead, Inc., a nonprofit group of local volunteer members, maintains the farm as a working museum exhibit. It is located between Minden and Shelby, Iowa in Pottawattamie County. The farmstead is the home of Carstens Farm Days, which is held the first weekend after Labor Day each September. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. For more information visit carstensfarm.com.