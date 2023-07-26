“It Was A Good Day” in Council Bluffs July 14 when Ice Cube took the stage at Harrah’s Stir Cove.

Radio station Power 106.9 started the night off playing songs for people to dance to while they waited for the rapper to come out. It created the feeling that you were at a house party.

He payed tribute to his time in N.W.A., rapping “Straight Outta Compton” and “Gangsta Gangsta,” before talking about when he left N.W.A., saying the group dissed him when he said he wanted to go solo.

He then wrote “No Vaseline,” arguably the biggest diss track out there in hip-hop. He finished rapping “No Vaseline” saying there’s no hate to the former members.

He performed “Ain’t Got No Haters” off his last album, "Everthang’s Corrupt," that came out in 2018, before he took it back to 1999 with “You Can Do It” when the crowd erupted and started dancing like they were at a club in the 90s.

He played some other classics — “Why We Thugs,” “Check Yo Self” and “You Know How We Do It.” Throughout the night he took the crowd on a journey through the decades of music he’s created, honoring the history of the genre he helped build.