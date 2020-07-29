If you build it... — Council Bluffs club baseball team plays at Field of Dreams

The River City Owls 12 and under club baseball team had the opportunity to play in the “Is This Heaven” Classic baseball tournament the weekend of July 18-19 at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville.
The Owls went 3-1 in four games and won the tournament championship on Sunday afternoon against the Minneapolis Millers.
During the boys stay at the Field of Dreams, the team competed in a skills competition that featured a home run derby, speed competition and a relay, winning two of the three events. Afterward, the team and their families wached “Field of Dreams” on the field.
