You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
If you build it... — Council Bluffs club baseball team plays at Field of Dreams
0 comments

If you build it... — Council Bluffs club baseball team plays at Field of Dreams

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks
20200730_new_fieldofdreams.jpg

Front row, left to right: Jackson Hathaway, Drew Heller, Oliver Juranek, Braxton Buthe, Colton Lane and Coach Randy Bohnet. Back row, left to right, Coach Aaron Cooper, Coach Jason Hill, Grady Joens, Cauy Konz, Jackson Cooper, Ethan Hill, Ryker Adair, Brody Applegate, Darren Warner and Coach Paul Lane. Not pictured, Ty Paulson.

 Courtesy Kim Buthe

The River City Owls 12 and under club baseball team had the opportunity to play in the “Is This Heaven” Classic baseball tournament the weekend of July 18-19 at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville.

The Owls went 3-1 in four games and won the tournament championship on Sunday afternoon against the Minneapolis Millers.

During the boys stay at the Field of Dreams, the team competed in a skills competition that featured a home run derby, speed competition and a relay, winning two of the three events. Afterward, the team and their families wached “Field of Dreams” on the field.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News