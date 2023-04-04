As everyone knows, the key to successful improv is to go along with whatever your partner is giving you -- the “yes, and” theory of improvisational theater, which states that one should accept the scenario being played out, and build on that.

During what was the last Citizens’ Police Academy class before “graduation,” Council Bluffs Police Det. Steve Andrews and retired Officer Trish Higgins provided an improv lesson that would make Second City alumni proud.

After commandeering a classroom at Abraham Lincoln High School, Andrews explained the premise. He and Higgins were going to act out domestic disturbance scenarios based on real calls Andrews went on, while CPA students would be the officers called to the scene. It would be their job to ascertain three key elements about the scene playing out in front of them:

1. What is the relationship between the two people? Are they married? Are they living together? Do they have children? Answers to these questions will help the officers determine whether the couple are in a domestic relationship, which is important to know if an arrest is going to be made.

“If there's been a law that's been violated and it falls under the domestic abuse law, then, you are mandated by law to make an arrest,” Andrews said. “And you got to decide who you're going to jail, and then you got to be able to justify that in court.”

2. Who is the primary physical aggressor? This does not necessarily mean the person who threw a punch first.

“It's not the first swing, it's who was more aggressive, who was more violent, who caused more injury to the other person,” Andrews explained.

3. Who should the officers arrest?

“If we show up, if we determine that an assault has occurred, if we determine that it is domestic in nature, and we have determined who the primary physical aggressor is, we're required by law to make an arrest,” Andrews said. “We have to arrest somebody if those three things apply.”

The CPA class was split into two groups. While one group was attempting to determine who the primary aggressor was in Andrews and Higgens’ domestic disputes, the other group got to hang out with CBPD Identification Technician Cassie Salter, who gave a quick, down and dirty primer on life in the crime lab, including why TV shows like “CSI” are ridiculous.

“How many of you guys watch ‘CSI’ on TV, or any of those stupid shows that I hate?” Salter said. “We're gonna do a little bit of learning today. I'm gonna un-mess your brains here.”

Salter explained that when you see blood glowing under an ultraviolet light in movies and television shows, that’s not actually how that works. Blood doesn’t glow under UV light; it absorbs.

“There's no way, shape or form that blood will ever glow under a crime light, OK?” she said. “What blood actually does under a crime light is, it absorbs all of the wavelengths of light that you're giving it, and it reflects nothing back. So it's black. Very, very dark purple, almost black.”

That being said, some bodily fluids will glow under a UV alternate light source, like urine and semen.

To demonstrate, Salter led a few people at a time into one of the boys restrooms at AL. She gave everyone orange-tinted glasses, which help filter out the blue light of the flashlight and reveal “invisible” stains.

With the restroom door closed, and the lights turned off, the UV flashlight revealed pretty much what you would expect to see in a high school boys restroom. There were stains of some sort on the walls, above the urinals, even on the ceiling.

Meanwhile, back at the domestic disturbance improv show, Andrews and Higgins, who retired in 2011, were all up in each others’ business.

In one scenario, Andrews portrayed an aggrieved husband whose wife -- Higgins -- is violently accosting him because he came home drunk -- again -- after a night out at Hooters.

When the “officers” responded to the call from dispatch about a disturbance, they saw Higgins forcefully push Andrews against a wall, tearing his shirt open, which drew blood. As Andrews explained before the scenario began, law enforcement are not allowed to enter your home without a warrant except under exigent circumstances, i.e. seeing a woman through a window wailing away on someone in the kitchen.

The officers rushed in and separated the two, who continued to scream profanities at one another as the police attempted to ascertain what had happened.

Going back to the criteria that must be met in order to make an arrest, the officers right away knew that the couple were married, as Higgin’s kept yelling about her no-good husband.

Higgins also didn’t have a scratch on her, aside from some bruising and blood around the knuckles. Andrews, on the other hand, had fake blood and bruising all over himself.

Clearly, the wife was the primary aggressor in this situation, and the officers correctly put her under arrest.

Another raucous scenario involved a happily married, completely drunk couple celebrating their wedding anniversary. Their celebration, which consisted of playing quarters at a kitchen table laden with liquor bottles, was a little too rowdy, and someone had called the police about a disturbance.

Finally hearing a knock at the door after a number of times, Andrews, completely sloshed on the tea that was standing in for the booze, got up from the table to answer the door. He greeted the officers, who said they had heard there was a disturbance and had come to investigate.

Having nothing to hide, and expertly playing drunk, Higgins invited the officers inside, where the merry couple offered them a drink in celebration of their anniversary.

Officers asked if Higgins was all right, and it took a little while to get a straight answer out of her, what with all the drinking. At one point, she looked at Andrews and slurred, “I don’t know, did you hit me?” before bursting into laughter.

Eventually, the officers determined that no one had been assaulted. They cautioned the couple to keep the noise down, and exited, stage left.

In between scenarios, the class stood in the hallway, waiting for Andrews and Higgins to prepare their next sketch.

Before retiring, Higgins had frequently assisted Andrews in these sketches for the Citizens’ Police Academy, and it showed. The two of them had a camaraderie like the great comedy duos of ages past, like Abbott and Costello, Stiller and Meara, Tom and Jerry.

Andrews, who is himself retiring this summer, had asked Higgins to come back for one final performance.

The two of them huddled together over their makeup and wardrobe table, giggling as they went back and forth about how the next scene should play out. They determined the scenario while applying the necessary fake blood and/or bruising, bouncing ideas off each like they hadn’t missed a beat.

Andrews and Higgins gave themselves an outline of the situation -- who did what to whom -- while leaving enough room for improvisation as they bounced off each other and the CPA students who were portraying the police officers.

In the grand tradition of improv comics everywhere, whatever Andrews or Higgins would throw out, the other would giddily accept, always saying, “yes, and.”