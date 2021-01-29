Insurance officials looking at airport fire

A fire that damaged a building and some aircraft and equipment at the Council Bluffs Municipal Airport late last year is still under investigation – mainly by insurance adjusters, a local official said Tuesday.

The blaze in Hangar D was reported at 6:41 a.m. on Dec. 30 by a member of the airport staff, Council Bluffs Fire Marshal Alex Ford said after the incident.

Three engines, two trucks, two rescue squads and an assistant chief were dispatched to the scene, where they found heavy smoke coming from the maintenance end of the hangar.

The airport was closed for about an hour – which is routine, when emergency vehicles are working at the airport, Executive Director Andy Biller said. Besides the building, the fire damaged maintenance equipment and aircraft stored in the hanger’s eight leased units.

The Council Bluffs Fire Department determined that the fire was not suspicious in nature, but insurance adjusters want to pinpoint the cause and damages, Ford said. Since the airplanes have different owners, there are multiple insurance carriers involved.

“They want to determine the exact cause,” he said. “We think it was a mechanical problem in a Bobcat (skidsteer). They all want to send in their own experts.”