Iowa high school students and recent graduates are invited to train alongside elite athletes in a free weeklong fitness camp in Council Bluffs.

The camp is Tuesday through Friday at Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park, 2415 E. Kanesville Blvd., from 9 to 11:30 a.m. daily. More than 100 participants are registered to attend.

Every year, the fitness camp features motivational speakers and visits from local law enforcement, fire departments and emergency services, according to a news release.

Participants will learn to work together to achieve a common goal through various activities and challenges. They will build strong bonds with other high school students and develop critical skills like communication, problem-solving and decision-making.

Interested individuals can sign up at tinyurl.com/leadershipfitnesscamp23.

This annual event was originally spearheaded by New London native 1st Sgt. Jesse Howard and southeast Iowa athletic coaches and directors. The focus for the fitness camp is to teach student athletes teamwork, perseverance and leadership – skills that serve well both in organized sports and in military operations. The event is also held in Middletown and Johnston.

For more on the fitness camp or the latest from the Iowa National Guard, follow facebook.com/IowaNationalGuard.