The Iowa Insurance Division brought its Care4Kids tour Saturday, June 24 to the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center in Council Bluffs.

Care4Kids is a new initiative aimed at educating child care directors and home-based providers about the state resources available and addressing the barriers providers face, according to a news release.

“Our goal is to help child care providers be successful so that Iowa’s working parents can be too,” Gov. Kim Reynolds said in the release.

Child care providers who attended the event earned three free hours of HHS training credits. The training credits are required for child care providers to stay registered by the state.

“There are nearly 4,000 child care providers across the state, and we’re working to provide access to resources that can help make them successful businesses,” Iowa Department of Human Services Director Kelly Garcia said.

The Care4Kids initiative is part of the Iowa Insurance Division’s Save4Later financial literacy program.

“When it comes to running a business, people have general questions regarding insurance options,” Iowa Insurance Commissioner Doug Ommen said. “These events are designed to provide child care directors and operators with valuable resources and information about insurance while helping them navigate the obstacles of running a child care business.”