Despite efforts on the state and local levels to expand the availability of quality, affordable child care, a shortage persists.

From 2017 to 2022, the total number of child care programs listed with Iowa Child Care Resource & Referral declined from 6,132 to 4,661 — a drop of 24% — but the number of child care spaces in the state grew by 5%, according to data from the state program. The total number of children under age 5 decreased by 2%.

In Pottawattamie County, the number of child care providers decreased from 197 to 138 — a drop of 30% — and the number of spaces dropped by 7%. The number of children under age 5 declined by 5%.

During the same time period, the number of child care programs that accept state Child Care Assistance fell from 4,551 to 3,190, or 30%, across the state and from 163 to 94, or 42%, in Pottawattamie County, according to Iowa Child Care Resource & Referral. That made it harder for families who qualify for assistance to find affordable child care.

One reason is that the maximum reimbursement rate paid by the state is often lower than the private fee charged by a child care program, according to Shirley Urich, community development specialist for Child Care Resource & Referral of Southwest Iowa.

The Sheryl K. Johnson Child Care Center at St. Albert Catholic School is certified for 88 children from 6 weeks to 3 years of age and 42 4- and 5-year-olds, said Director Don George. The center runs at capacity and has a waiting list of about 50 children.

The center added another infant room and another preschool room a few years ago, which allowed it to accept an additional eight infants and 16 more preschool-age children, George said.

“Part of that was to try to accommodate a growing (need) for infant care,” he said.

The center, a licensed and accredited child care provider, accepts Child Care Assistance and always has some families who pay with the help of assistance, George said. Eligibility is based on income.

“In some cases parents will run 100% (CCA), and in other cases the parents may be required to have a co-pay,” he said. “It’s all set by the state. We have a good staff, and we get a lot of support from the overall St. Albert community.”

In 2022, the Iowa Legislature decided to allow families to pay the difference between the two rates as an incentive for providers to accept Child Care Assistance, said Dawn Oliver Wiand, President and CEO of the Iowa Women’s Foundation, who spoke during a luncheon on Nov. 9, 2022 at Children’s Square USA.

Children’s Square USA’s Children’s Center is another licensed and accredited provider that accepts Child Care Assistance, according to Jonathan Holland, chief program officer.

“At Children’s Square, we understand the importance of providing access to high-quality child care services for families from all walks of life, regardless of their income levels,” he said. “We proudly accept Child Care Assistance to support families in need and ensure that every child receives the nurturing care and educational opportunities they deserve.”

Holland said Children’s Square has a mission to “help build bright futures for children and families by creating learning environments that meet the educational and emotional needs of the children in our care.”

“By accepting Child Care Assistance, we aim to remove financial barriers and make our Children’s Center accessible to as many families as possible,” he said.

Children’s Square uses the reimbursement rate as a guide, Holland said.

“We align our rates with the government rate so that there is equity across all families,” he said. “However, balancing the Children’s Center budget is increasingly more difficult, with the challenges associated with recruiting, training and retaining quality staff members.”

He said that the nonprofit doesn’t have the same demands that a for-profit center has to remain open, but Children’s Square still feels the strain.

“We have a great staff of dedicated individuals passionate about allowing children to learn and play in a safe and nurturing environment,” Holland said. “Earlier this year, we received some grant funding that allowed us to increase our staff’s starting wages, which has helped. However, competing in the current labor market is difficult. That, combined with balancing the ratio requirements, means that we are always one person (leaving) from being in a staffing crunch.”

The Legislature adjusted the staff-child ratios last year to allow providers to serve a few more children, Oliver Wiand said. House File 2198 increased the minimum staff-child ratios from 1-to-6 to 1-to-7 for 2-year-olds and from 1-to-8 to 1-to-10 for 3-year-olds, she said. The law also allows child care workers who are 16 years old to work without the direct supervision of an adult.

“They did that, I think, to try to accommodate some of the additional need for child care during COVID, but they have stuck in place — and I think that is helpful,” George said.

The Legislature also changed Iowa Code last year to allow the Child Care Assistance program to serve families with a permanently disabled parent so child care can be covered while the other parent in the household is working or attending education or training, she said. These families were previously not eligible for CCA.

The Iowa Women’s Foundation, which has worked to raise awareness about the child care shortage, estimated last year that the state needed child care for more than 300,000 additional children, Oliver Wiand said.

One of the few new childcare providers in Pottawattamie County is an in-home provider who can accept up to 12 children, Urich said. Meanwhile, an existing center is closing, George said.

However, local school districts have plans in the works that could put a dent in the problem.

Council Bluffs Community School District is preparing to open a new preschool and child care facility in August at North Eighth Street and Avenue F. The Anne E. Nelson Early Learning Center will have the capacity to serve 170 to 175 preschool students and provide care for 25 to 30 infants and toddlers ranging from 6 weeks to 3 years of age.

“It will help,” Urich said of the new center. “I think there still is a lot of work to do in southwest Iowa.”

Lewis Central Community School District plans to include an early childhood center in a new primary school facility it intends to build on undeveloped land south of its main campus, assuming the property proves to be satisfactory and a bond issue to fund that and other facilities projects is approved by voters in the district.

Acquisition of the property was approved by the school board during a special meeting on July 10. The capacity of that facility has not been determined, and construction, if the project moves forward, will take until 2026 or 2027.

Treynor Community School District will open its first preschool classroom this fall, Superintendent Joel Beyenhof said. The district will devote its one-room preschool to all-day preschool for 4-year-olds.

Those who need early access and have financial need will have priority, he said. The class will be capped at 20 students, with the size initially limited to 17 students to allow for a few to start during the school year.

For an online child care provider search, visit iowaccrr.org/families and fill in the search parameters. To reach a parent referral specialist, call 855-244-5301 weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or visit childcare@caeiowa.org.