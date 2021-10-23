Iowa Cookie Crumbs looking for hungry troops serving overseas

The Iowa Cookie Crumbs are looking for a few good service members who would like some cookies.
The group, made up of three teams of 50 to 60 volunteers, sends homemade cookies, letters and snack items to U.S. troops deployed overseas. Its holiday shipments also include handmade wool scarves, helmet liners, socks and Christmas stockings, as well as calendars. The actual number of volunteers varies by season, as the group includes some snowbirds.
“We have been baking away since January 2007, when 15 of us first baked in my kitchen,” Founder Abbie Crawford said. “As of the present date, we have baked and sent 1,466,371 bookies to our brave military personnel who protect us and the country that we love.”
Problem is, the Crumbs aren’t getting requests anymore, Crawford said.
“We receive cookie box requests from the national organization, Treat the Troops, as well as locally from our bakers and supporters, along with a chaplain’s network,” she said.
They also check with retired military officers on units that are deployed, Crawford said.
“However, with the withdrawal from Afghanistan and troops being relocated, as well as a reduction in deployed chaplains, the requests for boxes have diminished significantly,” she said. “For the first time, we are concerned about having enough names for our annual holiday mailing, Operation Holiday Cheer (scheduled for mid-November).”
The stream of requests has been dwindling for the past 1 ½ years, Crawford said.
“We used to mail every month,” she said. “Now, we mail every other month.”
The Cookie Crumbs only plan to send one holiday box this year. They will fill in with candy around the edges as packing material, Crawford said.
Shipping costs have soared, but Iowa Cookie Crumbs is a nonprofit 501©3 and operates entirely on donations.
“We have people that donate every month,” Crawford said. “We have a lot of community donations that are totally unexpected – they just show up.”
The work has been “very heartwarming,” Crawford said.
“I have met so many wonderful people since we started this,” she said.
That includes people from southwest Iowa, Omaha and men who are veterans, Crawford said.
“They just come and work and then they have a cup of coffee or something,” she said. “It’s just a wonderful group of people, and I am truly blessed.
“We want to take care of our men and women who are (serving overseas).”
Crawford asks people to contact her with the names of family members or friends deployed abroad through at least the end of the year. There will be no cost to the recipient or their family.
Requests should include the following information:
The recipient’s full name
Military address, including APO or FPO
Date of expected return to the States
Number of comrades they will be sharing the cookies with
Names are never shared outside the organization, Crawford said. Its mission is “to let all of those who do so much to protect all of us and the liberties we enjoy know that they are appreciated and loved by all of us back home. Small gestures can have a profound effect when you are homesick.”
Crawford can be contacted at aacrawford@cox.net or 712-328-2558.