Iowa Cookie Crumbs looking for hungry troops serving overseas

The stream of requests has been dwindling for the past 1 ½ years, Crawford said.

“We used to mail every month,” she said. “Now, we mail every other month.”

The Cookie Crumbs only plan to send one holiday box this year. They will fill in with candy around the edges as packing material, Crawford said.

Shipping costs have soared, but Iowa Cookie Crumbs is a nonprofit 501©3 and operates entirely on donations.

“We have people that donate every month,” Crawford said. “We have a lot of community donations that are totally unexpected – they just show up.”

The work has been “very heartwarming,” Crawford said.

“I have met so many wonderful people since we started this,” she said.

That includes people from southwest Iowa, Omaha and men who are veterans, Crawford said.

“They just come and work and then they have a cup of coffee or something,” she said. “It’s just a wonderful group of people, and I am truly blessed.

“We want to take care of our men and women who are (serving overseas).”