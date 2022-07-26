Iowa Department of the Blind recertified as Service Enterprise

Iowa Department for the Blind was recently recertified as a Service Enterprise Initiative organization.

Service Enterprise organizations fundamentally leverage volunteers and their skills across all levels of the organization to successfully deliver on their mission.

Less than 15% of organizations nationwide are characterized as Service Enterprises.

“Working through this re-certification process has allowed us to continue to expand our understanding of the many ways in which volunteers help us to achieve our mission of empowering blind Iowans to be gainfully employed and live independently,” IDB Director Emily Wharton said in a press release. “Reflecting on the important role volunteers have played for our agency, we felt especially grateful for the folks who continued to volunteer throughout the pandemic.

“One particularly striking example is how two of our volunteer narrators read books over a conference line and held discussions to help library patrons to reduce isolation during the earliest months of the pandemic,” Wharton said. “They just jumped in and made it happen, and our patrons reported that this made a big difference for them in those uncertain times. We are committed to continually finding more opportunities for volunteers to be a part of the IDB family.”

To be designated as a Service Enterprise, organization staff, board members and volunteers must participate in the research-based assessment, training and consulting, the press release stated.

This process allows the organization to leverage the skills and expertise of volunteers at all levels.

The designation, which is awarded by Points of Light, strengthens the capacity of nonprofits to leverage the skill sets and talents of volunteers to address community needs.

The initiative is currently delivered through Volunteer Iowa, part of a national network of Service Enterprise Hubs, which has certified more than 400 organizations across the country since 2012. IDB joins more than 40 organizations across Iowa that have received the Service Enterprise certification.

To learn more about Service Enterprise, visit volunteeriowa.org/SEI. Organizations and agencies that are interested in becoming a Service Enterprise can contact Michelle Raymer,

Volunteer Iowa Program Officer, michelle.raymer@volunteeriowa.org or 515-348-6235.