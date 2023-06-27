Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the appointments of several local residents to Iowa boards and commissions Thursday afternoon.

From Pottawattamie County, Jerry Mathiasen was named to the Terrace Hill Commission. Nathan Van Zante was named to the Council on Agricultural Education. Kyla Claussen was named to the Statewide Independent Living Council. Tim Dickmeyer was named on the Iowa Arts Council.

From Harrison County, Ashley Denton was named to the Iowa Commission on Volunteer Service.

None of the appointments are subject to Iowa Senate confirmation.

Additionally, the Iowa Boards and Commissions Review Committee held its first meeting at the State Capitol on Monday. As part of Reynold's realignment of state government, the committee will review the efficiency and effectiveness of all boards, commissions and other similar entities created in Iowa law.

The committee will make a recommendations for the continuation, elimination, consolidation or reorganization of those boards and commissions, according to a news release.