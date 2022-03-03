Iowa House judiciary panel withdraws subpoenas in probe of judge

DES MOINES — Reversing course, if only temporarily, an Iowa House committee has voted to withdraw subpoenas it issued in investigating whether a district court judge committed an impeachable offense.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Steve Holt, R-Denison, asked the committee to withdraw the subpoenas and essentially put the investigation on hold until a Judicial Branch investigation of Judge Kurt Stoebe has been completed.

After launching the investigation last month and issuing subpoenas Tuesday to members of a judicial nominating commission that Stoebe was part of, Holt learned minutes before a Thursday morning committee meeting that the Judicial Qualifying Commission is conducting its own investigation.

Typically, such investigations are kept confidential. However, Chairwoman Martha Shaff of Davenport wrote to Holt and the committee’s ranking, Democrat, Rep. Mary Wolfe of Clinton, to explain she was informing them “because the subject matter of the complaint is of broad public interest and I believe providing this information will promote public confidence in the administration of justice.” Many of the facts in the matter already are public, she added.

Stoebe was the chairman of judicial nominating commission for several counties in northern Iowa. A commissioner accused Stoebe of making inappropriate and unprofessional comments about certain nominees, of falsely claiming that a nominee had withdrawn from consideration, and of unfairly favoring one nominee over others during discussions and interviews.

His actions tainted the process, Gov. Kim Reynolds said. She rejected the nominees and ordered the commission to start over for only the second time in history. The commission recommended the same two finalists, and Reynolds appointed district Associate Judge Derek Johnson to the bench in December.

Holt’s motion to withdraw subpoenas was approved on a voice vote.

“We are not ending the investigation,” he said. “We will take a step back and we will allow the (commission) to do what it is tasked to do.”

Judiciary Committee Democrats opposed issuing the subpoenas, questioning whether the panel had the authority.

Three members of the judicial nominating who received subpoenas also had questions. They filed motions to quash the subpoenas, Holt said.

He also said Thursday that Des Moines attorney Alan Ostergren had been retained by the House to represent the committee. Wolfe had objections that she did not want to discuss in the public meeting.

“I'm stating that we are declining representation,” Wolfe said, adding she would put further comments in a letter to the chairman. She has not responded to a request for further explanation.

Ostergren has represented Republicans, including the campaign of former President Donald Trump, on legal matters. That, Holt said, shouldn't disqualify him from representing lawmakers.

“Regardless of our political affiliation, he is eminently qualified to represent this committee,” Holt said. Initially, he asked Attorney General Tom Miller to represent lawmakers, but the Democrat declined because he was representing the Judicial Branch. “So again, I would state that it's not about political affiliations.”

Although the Judiciary Committee investigation has been paused, Holt said Stoebe’s actions must be pursued.

“Information about what took place will either tend to exonerate him or confirm the allegations,” Holt said. “Either way, the air is cleared and sunlight will once again proved to be the best disinfectant.”