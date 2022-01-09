Iowa Legislature: Should U.S. Supreme Court overturn Roe, what's next for Iowa abortion laws?

An expected decision by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2022 to restrict abortion rights or overturn Roe v. Wade has set off a renewed round of abortion battles in state legislatures.

Leaders of Iowa’s Republican-led legisture, however, say they’re waiting to see how state and federal court cases play out.

“I don’t see us passing a bill,” Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, said in an interview previewing the upcoming legislative session.

The Iowa Legislature convenes Jan. 10.

“I would like to see us wait to see how these court cases play out, and then we react,” Grassley said. “I think right now, there’s a lot of ‘ifs’ surrounding the life issue, to be honest with you.”

Iowa Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, R-Ankeny, echoed Grassley.

“From my perspective, we really need to see what’s going to happen at the federal level in the Supreme Court, but also the state Supreme Court,” Whitver said. “I think waiting to see what happens at both of those, both the federal and the state level is something we need to do.”

Iowa Democrats, however, argue the Republican-led legislature is likely to press an all-out abortion ban that would take effect if Roe is reversed. The 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision affirmed a woman’s right to an abortion before a fetus is viable outside the womb, usually about 24 weeks of pregnancy.

“Republicans just can’t help themselves when it comes to attacking women’s right to make their own healthcare decisions,” Iowa House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst, D-Windsor Heights, said. “And so I can’t fathom a legislative session in which nothing comes up. ... We’ve seen some pretty harsh attacks on women in this arena, and I can’t fathom they’ll just let it go. That’s just not who they are, especially in an election year.”

Senate Democratic Leader Zach Wahls of Coralville, however, said he did not foresee more legislative action on abortion this year.

“But in terms of whether or not Iowans are paying attention, I think if we see a Supreme Court decision that overturns either Roe or Casey, you’re gonna see a whole heck of a lot of folks really wake up and realize the stakes of what we’re dealing with right here,” Wahls said, including the prospect of young families and professionals leaving the state and exacerbating a state “workforce crisis.” “Young Iowans are overwhelmingly supportive of a woman’s right to choose.”

A Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll conducted in September found a majority of Iowans — 57% — believe abortion should be legal in most or all cases.

Court rulings

The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in December in a case concerning a Mississippi law that bans most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy and challenges the landmark abortion-rights ruling, which overturned would leave states with more freedom to restrict procedures terminating a pregnancy.

A majority of the Supreme Court during debate last month signaled it is open to upholding Mississippi’s abortion ban, but left unclear how far it may go to curtail or overturn the constitutional right to an abortion.

Several states have already passed so-called “trigger laws” that would automatically outlaw abortions upon a court decision overturning Roe.

A 2018 Iowa Supreme Court decision ruling the state’s constitution protects a right to an abortion, however, provides a major legal hurdle and would remain in place should Roe be overturned. Meaning nothing would happen immediately in Iowa.

Iowa Republicans, though, got the ball rolling earlier this year on an effort to pass an amendment to the Iowa Constitution to undo the Iowa Supreme Court decision.

The Iowa House and Senate passed a resolution during the 2021 legislative session proposing an amendment that explicitly states the Iowa Constitution “does not recognize, grant, or secure a right to abortion or require the public funding of abortion.” State lawmakers would need to approve the resolution again in the next General Assembly, beginning in 2023, to place the amendment on the ballot.

Iowa voters would still have to approve the change to the state’s constitution in a general election. Meaning the soonest the issue would appear before voters would be in 2024.

Republicans, too, are waiting to see how the Iowa Supreme Court rules in coming months in the state’s appeal of an Iowa District decision that permanently blocked a 2020 law requiring a 24-hour waiting period before receiving an abortion.

Anti-abortion activists have said they’re hopeful a more conservative court will reverse the 2018 ruling, which struck down a prior 72-hour waiting period.

Since the 2018 decision, Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has appointed four of Iowa’s seven Supreme Court justices, and has called on the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Sixty Iowa Republican legislators this fall asked the Iowa Supreme Court to overturn the 2018 ruling declaring women have a fundamental right to an abortion and any restrictions subject to strict judicial scrutiny.

“I think they created out of thin air a fundamental right to an abortion,” said Rep. Steven Holt, R-Denison, who led passage of the constitutional amendment during the 2021 session. “I think we certainly have appointed judges that are more constructionist in nature. That doesn’t necessarily mean rulings will go the way I think they should go. Am I cautiously optimistic? Yes. But ... I don’t think there’s anything certain as to how the court might rule.”

‘Extreme attack on women and girls’

Iowa Democrats and abortion-rights supporters worry that if a new Supreme Court ruling or constitutional amendment passes, state lawmakers will be granted the unchecked ability to regulate and restrict access to abortion services, which will disproportionately harm low-income Iowans who cannot afford to travel out of state to receive the procedure.

“The constitution is meant to give rights and not take them away,” said state Rep. Beth Wessel-Kroeschell, D-Ames, the ranking Democrat on the House Human Resources Committee which considers abortion legislation.

“If there’s a focus this session it should be maternal health care … and making sure it’s safe to have a baby in Iowa and we’re not doing that,” Wessel-Kroeschell said. “We’re making it more and more difficult and taking options away from Iowa families. The focus needs to change to supporting Iowans instead of taking away their rights.”

Iowa hospitals have closed 18 labor and delivery departments, including in Muscatine, since fiscal year 2017, when the state hired private national firms to manage its Medicaid program.

Hospitals in the state lost a combined more than $38 million in calendar year 2020 between the amount billed by each provider and the amount paid for delivery claims under Iowa’s privatized Medicaid system, according to figures provided by State Sen. Janet Petersen, D-Des Moines.

“As hospitals are dumping labor & delivery services at record speed, our state is becoming a more dangerous place for birthing parents and their babies,” Petersen wrote in a June 15 letter to Iowa Department of Human Services Director Kelly Garcia. “Even worse, privatized Medicaid isn’t required to cover the transportation costs of getting birthing parents or their babies to hospitals equipped to care for them.”

Garcia responded arguing Iowa Department of Public Health data “shows that access and quality do not appear to be declining, even when accounting for the decline in labor and delivery units.” Gracia, too, pointed to the declining number of women giving birth in the state and nationwide.

Iowa does not regularly review Medicaid labor and delivery reimbursement rates to providers; however, “moving forward, the Department will work to undertake targeted rate reviews to help inform lawmakers, stakeholders and the public,” Garcia wrote.

“In addition, Iowa Medicaid has committed to developing necessary maternal health coordination and reimbursement strategies that lead to appropriate risk identification and referrals to promote positive health outcomes for moms and babies on Medicaid,” she wrote. “We have also identified a growing need to consider additional provider models, such as Certified Nurse Midwives, as we must augment our reliance on Family Medicine physicians to provide obstetrical services. Additional provider models are showing promise across the country in increasing maternal health access and quality, particularly for women in rural areas and for women of color.”

Holt contends the constitutional amendment, if passed by Iowa voters, would return the Iowa Constitution “to a position of neutrality on the issue of abortion.”

“It doesn’t outlaw abortion in the state of Iowa,” Holt said. “It would remove the fundamental right, subject to strict scrutiny. ... There would have to be a ruling on the federal level before anything on abortion in Iowa would change, if the life amendment was to be passed.”

Holt said he does not consider abortion health care, and worried if the 2018 ruling is allowed to stand it could open the door to taxpayer-funded and late-term abortions. Iowa law currently bans most abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

“(The constitutional amendment) does not do anything besides possibly protect the restrictions we already have had in place,” Holt argued.

Representatives from Planned Parenthood North Central States and Iowa Right to Life did not respond to messages seeking comment.

Petersen called the constitutional Amendment an “extreme attack on women and girls” as part of a Republican agenda “obsessed with banning access to legal, safe abortion care.”

Iowa women and girls, Petersen said, need more access to safe health care close to home, not less.

“This constitutional amendment takes away personal decision-making power from women — taking away our freedom to make personal decisions about what is best for our bodies, our future, our families and our pregnancies,” Petersen said.

The Gazette Des Moines Bureau and Associated Press contributed reporting to this article